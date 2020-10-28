Buren Walter Pickurel
January 21, 1932 - October 27, 2020
Buren Walter Pickurel passed away at the age of 88 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Virginia Veterans Care Center in Roanoke, Va.
He was born on January 21, 1932 in Henry County, Va. to the late Samuel Walter Pickurel and Lillie Emerson Pickurel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Sondra Elizabeth Pickurel and his sister, Mildred Pickurel Smith.
Mr. Pickurel served in the Korean Conflict as an Army Medic from 1952 to 1954. He also served in the National Guard for 19 years.
Mr. Pickurel attended Highland Baptist Church as a long time member. He served as a deacon and treasurer for many years as well as caretaker of the church property. He worked at Blue Ridge Hardware, Sater's Furniture and McCollum-Ferrell Shoe Store until retirement.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Pickurel Bailey and her husband, Wink Bailey; a grandson, Jason Lane Edwards and wife, Kelly; two great-grandsons, Sean Jackson Edwards and Jacob Griffyn Edwards; two brothers, Lloyd Pickurel and Sammy Pickurel, and one sister, Shirley Pickurel Grey.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery and will be officiated by the Reverend Doug Ramsey. A floating visitation will be held from 12 until 4 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at McKee-Stone Funeral Home.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 28, 2020.