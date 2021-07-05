Callie Thomas Penn Welch
March 11, 1922 - July 3, 2021
Callie Thomas Penn Welch, 99, of Spencer, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at her home. She was born March 11, 1922, in Henry County to the late Thomas Greene Penn and Mary Ann Beal Penn.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Funeral services will be on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Burial will be at Christian View Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2021.