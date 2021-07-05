Menu
Callie Thomas Penn Welch
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
Callie Thomas Penn Welch

March 11, 1922 - July 3, 2021

Callie Thomas Penn Welch, 99, of Spencer, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at her home. She was born March 11, 1922, in Henry County to the late Thomas Greene Penn and Mary Ann Beal Penn.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Funeral services will be on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Burial will be at Christian View Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville, VA
Jul
9
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville, VA
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My love and sympathy to you and your family.
Paulette Copening
July 6, 2021
With deepest sympathy allow me to offer our condolences to your family from my family. May God give you strength during this your hour of bereavement. Rest assured that God in His infinite wisdom has called Ms Callie home for her eternal rest. Love!
Geneva Young
July 6, 2021
