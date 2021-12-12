Carl Attison Bishop
Carl Attison Bishop, 97, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Georgette Schaefer Bishop of Martinsville, Va.; two daughters, Linda M. Bishop of Roanoke, Va., and Karen Y. Beck and husband, Leslie, of Anderson, S.C.; and one son, Richard W. Bishop and wife, Ann, of Midlothian, Va. He is also survived by one grandson, one great-grandson, and a sister.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services with Minister Lee Ashley officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held at Roselawn Burial Park.
The family requests memorial donations be made to the Martinsville/Henry County SPCA, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy., Martinsville, VA 24112.
