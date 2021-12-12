Carl Attison Bishop
July 23, 1924 - December 8, 2021
Carl Attison Bishop, 97, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. He was born July 23, 1924 in Christiansburg, Va. to the late Clyde Bishop and Addie Bishop. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Otho E. Bishop, Clyde E. Bishop Jr., and Freddie R. Bishop; and two sisters, Elsie M. Landrum and Elva M. Slusser.
Mr. Bishop had been a member for 68 years of the First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville. He was a member of American Legion Post 42. V.F.W. Post 4637, Knights of Pythias #82 T.P.A. Post 1 and a former member Masonic Lodge #152 A.F. & A.M. He was also a member of Modern Woodmen of America. He had worked for seven years for Kroger, 13 years for Martinsville Hardware Co. as owner/manager. He retired after 26 years of service to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board as manager of ABC Store #132 in Ridgeway, Va.
He had served three years in World War II in the United States Army Air Force as a Military Police in 1378 Air Transport Command then served 13 months in Korea in the 780th Field Artillery and the 142nd Q.M.B.N.
He is survived by his wife, Georgette Schaefer Bishop of Martinsville, Va.; two daughters, Linda M. Bishop of Roanoke, Va. and Karen Y. Beck and husband, Leslie of Anderson, S.C.; one son, Richard W. Bishop and wife, Ann of Midlothian, Va.; one grandson, Justin T. Bishop of Henrico, Va.; one great-grandson, Emory T. Bishop of North Chesterfield, Va.; and one sister, Ruth Bishop Carter and husband, Mason of Fort Collins, Colo.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Norris Funeral Services with Minister Lee Ashley officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at Roselawn Burial Park.
The family requests memorial donations be made to the Martinsville/Henry County SPCA, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy. Martinsville, VA 24112.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Bishop family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 12, 2021.