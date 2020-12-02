Carl Leonard Whitlock
Carl Leonard Whitlock passed away on November 27, 2020, at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C. He was born on February 2, 1932, in Henry County, Va., to the late Esley Whitlock and Lessie Witt. On June 27, 1952, he married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Prillaman. They were married 68 years.
Carl joined the U.S. Army shortly after their wedding and served as an ambulance driver from 1952 to 1954 in the Korean War. After service, he graduated from University of Virginia Hospital's X-Ray Technician Program. He then worked as Chief X-Ray Technician at Kings Daughters Hospital in Staunton, Va. and later Pulaski Hospital in Pulaski, Va. In 1961, Carl moved to Galax, Va., where he remained for the rest of his life. He owned a variety of businesses over the years including mobile home sales, a clothing store, car washes and a contracting company. He attended Galax Presbyterian Church for 56 years where he served as a deacon and later elder. In the 1990s, he supervised the building of the church's Warrick Hall.
He will always be remembered by family and friends for his good humor and remarkable ability to make everyone around him laugh. He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. His breadth of knowledge about antique cars was unmatched.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Evelyn Whitlock Daniel; brother, Roy Whitlock; and son-in-law, David Lyons.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley; daughters, Lisa Lyons of Rock Hill, S.C., and Cynthia Johnson (Christopher Rheinschild) of Clemmons, N.C.; granddaughters, Erica Ververs (James) of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Hannah Johnson of Richmond, Va.; brothers, John "Buck" Whitlock (Jean), Billy Whitlock (Ann), and Jerry Whitlock, all of Fieldale, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
A drive-thru visitation will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 11 a.m. until noon at Felts Cemetery. A private graveside service for the family will be officiated by Dr. Thomas J. Whartenby.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carl's memory to the Emergency Closet Fund at Galax Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 2, Galax, VA 24333.
