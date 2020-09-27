Menu
Martinsvile Bulletin
Martinsvile Bulletin
Carlos Wade Coleman
1942 - 2020
BORN
January 14, 1942
DIED
September 24, 2020
Carlos Wade Coleman

January 14, 1942 - September 24, 2020

Carlos Wade Coleman, 78, of Bassett, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, in the Salem VA Hospital. He was born on January 14, 1942, to the late James Ryland Coleman and the late Eva Young Coleman. He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Ken Mullins.

Carlos is survived by sisters, Rebecca Wagoner (Ken) of Collinsville, Annette Mullins of Henry, Margie Frith (Dan) of Collinsville, and Phyllis Greenway (Glenn) of Belmont, N.C.; companion of 48 years, Allison Seay of Bassett; adopted daughter, Kim Lovelace; several nieces, nephews and friends.

An entombment service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 2 p.m., at mausoleum in Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Coleman family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Entombment
2:00p.m.
mausoleum in Roselawn Burial Park
, Martinsville, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
9 Entries
Allison, praying for comfort for you. Love you
Cecile and RL Young
Friend
September 26, 2020
My deepest sympathy in the loss of Carlos. May God comfort you .
Ola Beck Wagner
Classmate
September 26, 2020
So sorry to hear of Carlos’ death! Praying for comfort for the family! Heaven is rejoicing; he’s now with his Mom and Dad!
Linda Ramsey
Classmate
September 26, 2020
Carlos has been a good friend to so many in the Oak Level community. Always a big smile and willing to help anyone. He will be missed by many friends and family. He was a great paper carrier for many years my thoughts and prayers goes out to Allison, Kim and family and his many friends.
Mary Joanne Hurd
Friend
September 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
David Hurd,Sr&Jr
Friend
September 26, 2020
Sending my love & prayers Allison & Family's ❤
Dinah Anderson
Friend
September 25, 2020
Our sincere sympathy for your loss. Carlos will be missed. He was a really nice guy. May your memories be a comfort to you. Sincerely, Jesse and Joan Frith
Jesse Frith
Friend
September 25, 2020
May God's grace be with all of you at this time. Please know that Carlos was a big part of my life and I will miss him dearly. Prayers for you all and much love!
Bruce,Missy,Megan & Matthew Thompson
Friend
September 25, 2020
David and I are so sorry to hear this news. Please accept our deepest sympathy for your loss. All our love to Allison and Carlos’s sisters and family.
David and Linda Cooper
Friend
September 25, 2020