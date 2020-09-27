Carlos Wade Coleman
January 14, 1942 - September 24, 2020
Carlos Wade Coleman, 78, of Bassett, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, in the Salem VA Hospital. He was born on January 14, 1942, to the late James Ryland Coleman and the late Eva Young Coleman. He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Ken Mullins.
Carlos is survived by sisters, Rebecca Wagoner (Ken) of Collinsville, Annette Mullins of Henry, Margie Frith (Dan) of Collinsville, and Phyllis Greenway (Glenn) of Belmont, N.C.; companion of 48 years, Allison Seay of Bassett; adopted daughter, Kim Lovelace; several nieces, nephews and friends.
An entombment service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 2 p.m., at mausoleum in Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com
. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Coleman family.