Are condolences & prayers are with (Rico) & the Hodge family during the time & lost of ur father, grandfather & all the rest of his love 1´s doing this time of to Rico "PLEASE REACHOUT IF ITS ANYTHING @ ALL THAT WE CAN DO BESIDES KEEPING YALL IN OUR PRAYERS .
Mr. & Mrs. Charles & Kim Stultz & Family
December 17, 2020
Condolences to the family and prayers for comfort during this difficult time
Gail Dillard
December 12, 2020
My prayers and condolences are with the Hodge Family during this time.
Jackie McClary
December 12, 2020
My heart goes out To the Hodge Family of Carlton you will be missed but not forgotten rest in peace cousin from the Love of my heart.
Melvin Hodge
December 12, 2020
My heart goes out to the family..I love you Carlton and I always will. You will be missed!
Lana Walker
December 11, 2020
Condolences to the family praying for comfort and strength during this time.
Joyce Grant
December 11, 2020
Spending our deepest sympathy to the family. My you find comfort and strength.
Donna & Tootsie
December 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.