Carol Arey Deaton
December 25, 1938 - June 20, 2021
Carol Arey Deaton was born on December 25, 1938 in Southern Pines, North Carolina and passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 20, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Donald Jason Deaton, and parents Ruby Clemmer and Melvin Leo Arey. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Dr. Mark Arey Deaton (Nancy), Linda Deaton Adkins (Gold), and Bradford Jason Deaton (Dana); seven grandchildren, Samuel Coleman Deaton, Caroline Arey Deaton, Tucker Bibb Deaton, Dr. Arey Deaton Adkins, Dr. Gold Alden Adkins III (Hong-Anh Tran), Tyler Jason Deaton, Parker Asa Deaton; and her sister, Ann Arey (Marvin Runyon).
Carol grew up in Aberdeen, North Carolina before attending High Point College where she received an Associate Degree in Business. At that time, she met the love of her life, Don Deaton. They married and started their family, settling in Martinsville, Virginia where she was involved in her children's education and activities. She later returned to college where she completed her BS, subsequently teaching high school business classes prior to starting her own business, Carol Deaton Interiors in 1984.
With 23 years of experience in the design business, Carol left a legacy of bringing happiness and joy into homes to be enjoyed for years to come. She strived to create beautiful spaces for her clients with an attention to detail and sensibility. Carol had a real passion and talent for gardening and flower arranging and became certified as a Master Gardener. She and Don loved to cook and entertain, graciously welcoming friends and family into their home with enthusiasm.
Carol was a faithful member of Christ Episcopal Church, serving as a Vestry member, Altar Guild Chair, Junior Warden, Wedding Coordinator and Delegate. She was also active in the community as a member of the Garden Study Club, Chatmoss Country Club Board, and the Charity League. Carol had several interests and cherished the friendships that grew out of her bridge group, dinner group, book club, and fitness classes.
Family was of upmost importance to Carol and she always provided a loving home environment. She especially enjoyed planning for Thanksgiving and "Camp Carol" each year. Preparations began months in advance as she and Don counted down for the fun to begin. They also took each grandchild on a "special trip" where lasting memories were made. The beach is where Carol found her solitude and a place to spend quality time with family and friends. Her love of the beach began as a young girl while visiting her aunt. Building sandcastles, surfing on boogie boards, shelling and watching sea turtles were Carol's usual beach activities. She was a wonderful role model to her children and grandchildren, always encouraging each one to follow their passions and dreams. Carol will always be remembered for her kind, selfless and caring spirit.
A funeral service celebrating the life of Carol Arey Deaton is to be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 with a visitation reception to follow in the Parish House at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church Street, Martinsville, VA 24112. A burial will be held at Bethesda Cemetery in Aberdeen, North Carolina on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
The family would like to thank the staff at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Comprehensive Cancer Center, Roman Eagle Rehabilitation & Health Care Center and Care Advantage for the kindness and care they provided over the past weeks. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church Street, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 23, 2021.