Carol Garner Lester
June 1, 1964 - December 13, 2021
Carol Garner Lester, 57, of Fieldale passed on Monday, December 13, 2021. She was born June 1, 1964 to the late Beverly "Butch" Garner and Helen Garner. She was also the great-great-granddaughter of former Vice President of the United States, John Nance Garner.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Roger Lester; daughters, Tiffany Clark and Stephanie Shelton; grandchildren, Clayton Edwards, Coleman Edwards and Harper Shelton; sisters, Beverly Garner and Belinda "Lindy" Rizzo (Ronald); nephew Christopher Bias; niece, Amanda Collins (Joshua); and many cousins and friends.
Carol was a 1983 graduate of Fieldale Collinsville High School and was the owner and operator of Grayson's Corner in Bassett and Carol Lester Roofing Company. She loved art, woodworking and rock and roll music. She spent most of her time helping others and volunteering.
A visitation will be held from 12 until 2 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Collins Funeral Home in Bassett. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. and will be officiated by Pastor Kirk Montgomery. The family will also receive friends at the home of her daughter, Stephanie located at 1006 Country Club Drive, Martinsville, Va.
Memorials may be made to Fairway Baptist Church, 9427 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, Va. 24055.
The family extends their sincere appreciation for excellent care and compassion given to Carol by Pastor Kirk Montgomery, Dr. Rhonda Clark; her nurse Ketesha Penn, and the entire team at Amedisys Hospice.
Arrangements are by Collins Funeral Home, Bassett, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 15, 2021.