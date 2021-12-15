Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol Garner Lester
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
30 Riverside Highway
Bassett, VA
Carol Garner Lester

June 1, 1964 - December 13, 2021

Carol Garner Lester, 57, of Fieldale passed on Monday, December 13, 2021. She was born June 1, 1964 to the late Beverly "Butch" Garner and Helen Garner. She was also the great-great-granddaughter of former Vice President of the United States, John Nance Garner.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Roger Lester; daughters, Tiffany Clark and Stephanie Shelton; grandchildren, Clayton Edwards, Coleman Edwards and Harper Shelton; sisters, Beverly Garner and Belinda "Lindy" Rizzo (Ronald); nephew Christopher Bias; niece, Amanda Collins (Joshua); and many cousins and friends.

Carol was a 1983 graduate of Fieldale Collinsville High School and was the owner and operator of Grayson's Corner in Bassett and Carol Lester Roofing Company. She loved art, woodworking and rock and roll music. She spent most of her time helping others and volunteering.

A visitation will be held from 12 until 2 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Collins Funeral Home in Bassett. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. and will be officiated by Pastor Kirk Montgomery. The family will also receive friends at the home of her daughter, Stephanie located at 1006 Country Club Drive, Martinsville, Va.

Memorials may be made to Fairway Baptist Church, 9427 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, Va. 24055.

The family extends their sincere appreciation for excellent care and compassion given to Carol by Pastor Kirk Montgomery, Dr. Rhonda Clark; her nurse Ketesha Penn, and the entire team at Amedisys Hospice.

Arrangements are by Collins Funeral Home, Bassett, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
30 Riverside Highway, Bassett, VA
Dec
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
30 Riverside Highway, Bassett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.