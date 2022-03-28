Carolyn Rogers East
Carolyn Rogers East, 82, of Stuart, Va., met her Lord on Friday, March 25, 2022, at her home. She was born on September 6, 1939, in Patrick County, Va., to the late Leighanna Woodall Rogers and Harrison B. Rogers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Jimmie East; three sisters, Pearl Wingo, Louise Tatum, and Claudine Cannaday; and three brother, Clarence Rogers, Richard "Dickie" Rogers, and Clifford Rogers.
She was a business owner and retired from Rose's Florist Shop and Community Funeral Home in Stuart, Virginia. She was a member of Providence United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women, where she served for over 50 years. She was a founding member of the Patrick Springs Fire Department Ladies' Auxilary.
She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was the matriarch of her family; she was a friend and confidant to many. She loved nature and wildlife, crunching numbers and beating crosswords. Her beautiful singing brought joy to her family and time spent with those she loved, especially her great-grandchildren brought such joy to her and us all.
Surviving are one daughter, Lynne Hylton of Patrick Springs; two grandchildren, Christina D. Hylton Johnson (Cliff) and Amanda Lynne Holt (Brett); three great-grandchildren, Gabriella Johnson, Paisley Holt, and Rylan Holt; and several special nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services in Stuart. Burial will follow at Patrick Memorial Gardens with Pastor Keith Vernon officiating.
Memorials may be made to Providence United Methodist Women c/o 1021 Providence Drive, Patrick Springs, VA 24133.
Norris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the family
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 28, 2022.