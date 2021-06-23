Carolyn Pitt Hurd
Carolyn Pitt Hurd, age 72 of Roanoke, formerly of Rocky Mount, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. Carolyn was born in Martinsville, Va., to Charles and Irene Pitt (both deceased).
She spent her childhood in Collinsville graduating from Fieldale-Collinsville High School. She later graduated from Averett University and spent many years as a Special Education Teacher in the Franklin County School District. She was also active in the community using her many talents of creativity and artistry in various clubs. She served several terms as President of her Garden Club. She and her husband were avid travelers and enjoyed trips all over the world.
Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, James Hurd, of Roanoke; son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Monica Hurd, of Rocky Mount; daughter, Erin Powell, of Cedar Park Texas; sister and brother-in-law, Charlotte and Mike Walker, of Aubrey Texas; aunt, Audrey Endres of Pensacola, Fla.; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Lois and Al Ware, Mary and Buford Frith, Phyllis Shockley, Leonard F. Hurd, Carol Sue Hopkins, Barry and Debra Hurd, and Jill and Ken Dudley. Also, adoring grandchildren, Ashleigh and Landon Boisseau, Trace Hurd, Gracie Hurd, Matthew Powell, Tyler Powell and Jordan Foran; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at the Flora Funeral Home Chapel, 665 S. Main Street, Rocky Mount, Va., on Saturday, June 26, 2021. A visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. in the chapel followed by the memorial service at 2 p.m. As Carolyn's love of flowers brought her so much joy, flowers would be appreciated. Or, if preferred, donations to the American Cancer Society
or a charity of your choice
in her honor.
