Hard to believe u aren´t as of this world any longer .Sadly we weren´t close and their were yrs that went by we didn´t hear from one another. I do love u and I miss u now more then when u were here.Rest in peace.I´ll see you one day when it´s my turn to come and see e the roads paved with gold and see all the fancy mansions and hopefully u will greet me at the gates.Fly high mom,love u Jan

Janet Branan Family October 2, 2021