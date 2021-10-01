Menu
Carolyn Reedy Merson
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
Carolyn Reedy Merson

Carolyn Reedy Merson, 80, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory

Hard to believe u aren´t as of this world any longer .Sadly we weren´t close and their were yrs that went by we didn´t hear from one another. I do love u and I miss u now more then when u were here.Rest in peace.I´ll see you one day when it´s my turn to come and see e the roads paved with gold and see all the fancy mansions and hopefully u will greet me at the gates.Fly high mom,love u Jan
Janet Branan
Family
October 2, 2021
