Carolyn V. CookMiss Carolyn V. Cook departed this life on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at The Randolph Hospice House, Asheboro, N.C. She was born on October 18, 1949, to the late William I. Cook Sr. and the late Beulah G. Cook in Martinsville, Va.She graduated from George Washington Carver High School in 1968. She later moved to Washington, D.C., where she was a long-time employee of Giant Foods. She later moved to Greensboro, N.C., where she resided for many years.Carolyn was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandi Cook; father, William I. Cook Sr.; mother, Beulah G. Cook; two brothers, William I. Cook Jr. and James E. Cook; and one sister, Gwendolyn CookAlways a loving and devoted sister and friend. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, three sisters, Mary Ann (Marvin) Fontaine of Conyers, Ga., Jackie Mosley of Greensboro, N.C., and Penny Parker of Charlotte, N.C.; four brothers, Michael (DeeDee) of Martinsville, Va., Melvin of Milton, N.C., Marvin (Leslie) of Lithonia, Ga., and Ricky Cook of Greensboro, N.C., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.The family will receive friends at the home of her brother, Michael Cook, 130 Wren Ct., Martinsville, Va.A memorial service will be held at a later date.