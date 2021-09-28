My sympathy goes out to you Arthur and your family may God comfort you during this time you will always be in my prayers.
Loretta Harris
October 1, 2021
My husband Erman Bryant always spoke very highly of Carter. I think he may have worked with him in the past. Erman will meet him with a smile when he goes through Heaven's doors. i am so sorry for your loss.
Linda Bryant
September 29, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
John Foley
September 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss!
Pam Craig
September 29, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss and offer our deepest sympathy.
Brent, Stephanie and Katy Shepherd
September 29, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Nellie
September 29, 2021
Sending love and prayers to all of the family
Pat Tatum
Friend
September 28, 2021
Praying for the family. Vera, Judy, Arthur and Allyson my heart goes out to all of you. To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord! Just know Carter is now at peace and God will ease the pain of your loss.
Charlotte Turner
Neighbor
September 28, 2021
Praying for each of you. He was a fine man and good friend.
Claudia Switzer Deans
Friend
September 28, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
eric hylton
Family
September 28, 2021
Prayers for the family, my heart goes out to Vera, Judy, Arthur , so sorry for your loss.
Carolyn Morris
Neighbor
September 27, 2021
We are praying for you all. May God give you peace and rest the only way He can. We love you all. ❤
Michelle & family
Friend
September 27, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tammy Harris
Family
September 27, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Vada Hopkins
Acquaintance
September 27, 2021
SO for for you loss. I will keep your family in prayer.