Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carter Bross
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Carter Bross

Carter Bross, 85, of Stuart, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Bross family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
New Hope Church of the Brethren Stuart
VA
Sep
29
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
New Hope Church of the Brethren Stuart
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
16 Entries
Rest in peace old friend.
Mitch Cox
Work
October 3, 2021
My sympathy goes out to you Arthur and your family may God comfort you during this time you will always be in my prayers.
Loretta Harris
October 1, 2021
My husband Erman Bryant always spoke very highly of Carter. I think he may have worked with him in the past. Erman will meet him with a smile when he goes through Heaven's doors. i am so sorry for your loss.
Linda Bryant
September 29, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
John Foley
September 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss!
Pam Craig
September 29, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss and offer our deepest sympathy.
Brent, Stephanie and Katy Shepherd
September 29, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Nellie
September 29, 2021
Sending love and prayers to all of the family
Pat Tatum
Friend
September 28, 2021
Praying for the family. Vera, Judy, Arthur and Allyson my heart goes out to all of you. To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord! Just know Carter is now at peace and God will ease the pain of your loss.
Charlotte Turner
Neighbor
September 28, 2021
Praying for each of you. He was a fine man and good friend.
Claudia Switzer Deans
Friend
September 28, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
eric hylton
Family
September 28, 2021
Prayers for the family, my heart goes out to Vera, Judy, Arthur , so sorry for your loss.
Carolyn Morris
Neighbor
September 27, 2021
We are praying for you all. May God give you peace and rest the only way He can. We love you all. ❤
Michelle & family
Friend
September 27, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tammy Harris
Family
September 27, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Vada Hopkins
Acquaintance
September 27, 2021
SO for for you loss. I will keep your family in prayer.
Donna Roberson
Neighbor
September 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 results