Cathryn Bradner Amos
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Cathryn Bradner Amos

July 11, 1936 - May 30, 2021

Cathryn Bradner Amos, 84, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021. She was born July 11, 1936 in Franklin County, Va. to the late Novella Gibson Bradner and Vaden Bradner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Coris Lee Amos Sr. and brother, Giles Raven Bradner.

Mrs. Amos was a member of Woodland Heights Free Will Baptist Church. She worked at Tultex as a coordinator for 38 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Amy Jo Turner (John) of Bassett, Va.; son, Coris Lee Amos Jr. of Collinsville, Va.; and grandson, Christopher Amos of Ridgeway, Va.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Pastor Stanley Waddell officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Amos family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road P.O. Box 5501, Martinsville, VA
Jun
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road P.O. Box 5501, Martinsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
She was such a pleasure to meet and I am so sad to hear that she passed. Prayers for your family from all of us at BPT
Sarah Sledd
Other
June 2, 2021
I´m so sorry for your lost, Amy and junior, y´all are in my prayers. You know they are having a party in Heaven, all of them up there together. Love y´all. Mike.
Mike weaver
Friend
June 2, 2021
