Cathryn Bradner Amos
July 11, 1936 - May 30, 2021
Cathryn Bradner Amos, 84, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021. She was born July 11, 1936 in Franklin County, Va. to the late Novella Gibson Bradner and Vaden Bradner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Coris Lee Amos Sr. and brother, Giles Raven Bradner.
Mrs. Amos was a member of Woodland Heights Free Will Baptist Church. She worked at Tultex as a coordinator for 38 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy Jo Turner (John) of Bassett, Va.; son, Coris Lee Amos Jr. of Collinsville, Va.; and grandson, Christopher Amos of Ridgeway, Va.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Pastor Stanley Waddell officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Amos family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 2, 2021.