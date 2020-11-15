Cathy Lynn Harris
December 24, 1962 - November 13, 2020
Cathy Lynn Harris, 57, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Winston Salem Baptist Hospital. She was born December 24, 1962 in Virginia to the late Hubert Harris and the late Betty Hancock Poteat. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by grandparents, Thomas and Nellie Harris, Edward Hancock, and Green and Hester Fretwell.
She was employed at SOVAH Health of Martinsville as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She attended Soul Winners Ministries; and enjoyed spending time with family and caring for others.
Cathy is survived by a daughter, Alisha Ann Goins; sons, Eric Hill, Sheldon Hill (Alisha), Matt Gallegos (Ashley), and Brett Gallegos; sisters, Sheila Mattingly and Deborah Roybal (Ronnie); brothers, Joe Harris (Ashley), Josh Harris, Kenny Harris (Tammy) and Ben Harris; and grandchildren, Andrew, Ethan, Ian, and Zaylee Hill; Dakota, Carson and Raylan Bender, and Desmond Martin.
The funeral will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Soul Winners Church, Church Street, Martinsville, with burial following the service at Harris Family Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 6 until 7 p.m. at Soul Winners Ministries.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.