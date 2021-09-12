Cecil Lintecum
October 19, 1946 - August 6, 2021
C. Lee Lintecum, 74, of Midlothian, Va. passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021. Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Grace Lorraine Mahon Lintecum of Midlothian, Va., one son, Cecil L. "Charlie" Lintecum Jr. (Amanda) and one granddaughter, Amelia Grace Lintecum, all of Henrico, Va. Also surviving are his brother, Boyd M. Lintecum (Gale) of Moneta, Va. and one niece, Virginia "Gin" Lintecum Carter of Christiansburg, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carol "C.D." and Gladys Lintecum. Lee was a graduate of Drewry Mason High School and received both an undergraduate and Masters of Business Administration from Virginia Tech. Lee served the Commonwealth for over 30 years, primarily as a County Administrator for Henry, Smyth, Louisa and Amherst counties. He also worked for the West Piedmont District Planning Commission and the Department of Social Services in Martinsville.He was most proud of his accomplishments in economic development bring investments and jobs to local residents. Lee was an active member of Forest Hills Presbyterian Church in Martinsville, Va. and later The Brandermill Church of Midlothian as well as a proud Hokie. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family is having a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donate to the Virginia Tech Pamplin College of Business at give.vt.edu
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 12, 2021.