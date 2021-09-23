Charles Wesley Bishop
December 7, 1937 - September 20, 2021
Charles Wesley Bishop, age 83 of Bassett, Va. passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021.
Mr. Bishop was born on December 7, 1937 in Henry County, Va. to the late John Henry Bishop and the late Bertie Harbour Bishop. He was also predeceased by his brother, Tony Bishop. He attended Bassett High School and served in the U.S. Army. He was employed by Fieldcrest-Cannon Mills for 40 years and retired as a superintendent in the Pack and Stock Department. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Bassett. He enjoyed playing golf and watching baseball and football.
Mr. Bishop is survived by his wife of 59 years, Brenda Adams Bishop of the home; sons, Todd Bishop (Leigh Ann) of Collinsville, and Brad Bishop (Becki) of Bassett; three grandchildren, Jonathan Bishop (Katie) of Ooltewah, Tenn., David Bishop and special friend, Tiffany Peterson of Orlando, Fla., and Madeline Bishop of Collinsville; and his sister, Lillie Cassady of Bassett.
The family would like to thank caregivers, Freda Martin, Cassy Shipton, and Mountain Valley Hospice.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Bassett, 2590 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Va. Interment will follow in the Old Center Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Hwy, Bassett, Va.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to First Baptist Church of Bassett, PO Box 557, Bassett, VA 24055 or Blackberry Baptist Church, 3241 Stones Dairy Road, Bassett, VA 24055.
Collins Funeral Home in Bassett, Va. is respectfully serving the Bishop Family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 23, 2021.