Charles William Brinegar
October 2, 1930 - March 19, 2021
Charles William Brinegar, 90, of Spencer, Va., passed away Friday, March 19, 2021. He was born in Henry County on October 2, 1930 to William Alfon "W.A." Brinegar and Maggie Taylor Brinegar.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Roberta McMillan Brinegar; brothers, Frank S. Taylor, George D. Brinegar and Robert A. Brinegar; sister, Gladys B. Compton.
He is survived by his son, Steve Brinegar (Pam); stepson, Mike Agee (Karen); grandchildren, Brian Brinegar (Stephanie), Stephanie Vipperman (Jason), Susanne Washburn (Joe), stepgrandson, Patrick Agee (Michelle); seven grandchildren,
Kendra and Kipton Vipperman, Bryant and Brinden Washburn, Bristol Brinegar, Zariah Scales; stepgrandchildren, Robbie, Benjamin and James Agee.
Charles and Roberta were faithful members of Mayo Baptist Church and the Spencer Penn Centre.
Charles graduated from Spencer Penn High School in 1948 where he played basketball and baseball. He later played semi-pro baseball. He was the owner of Charles W. Brinegar Enterprise Inc., a logging and sawmilling business he started and operated.
A funeral service will be held at Mayo Baptist Church at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021 and will be officiated by Pastor Curt Ashley. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brian, Bill, Tyler and Austin Brinegar, Wayne Taylor, Josh Baker, Joe Washburn, Jason Vipperman, Patrick and Robbie Agee, and Bryant Washburn. Honorary pallbearers will be great-grandchildren, Zariah Scales, Bristol Brinegar, Kendra and Kipton Vipperman, Brinden Washburn, and Benjamin and James Agee.
Memorial donations may be made to the Mayo Baptist Church, 85 Penn Store Road, Spencer, VA 24165 or to the Spencer-Penn Centre, P.O. Box 506, Spencer VA 24165.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 21, 2021.