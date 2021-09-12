Charles Michael Durand
Charles Michael Durand passed away peacefully at home on August 9, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond R. Durand Sr. and Bessie Barksdale Durand, and his nephew, Jason Speakman.
Charlie is survived by his beloved companion, SmokeyPearl; his wife, Kristie and her family, Jeri, Ward and Allen Madsen; his goddaughters, Lucy and Maci Russel; his siblings, Doris (John) Richardson, Janet (Chris) Mohr, and Ronnie (June) Durand, many nieces, nephews, and extended family. He will be greatly missed by his many lifelong friends and a lot of talented musicians.
Charlie graduated Martinsville High School class of 1970 and attended Florida Tech. He was a licensed Electrician and retired from Pace Collaborative as a Senior Electrical Designer.
Charlie loved family and spending time with friends. Charlie was a loyal Duke Basketball fan; he loved to ski and to travel. His greatest passion other than watching the Decorah Eagle cams was playing his Fender bass, whether with a band or just jamming with friends in the Doghouse Studio and recording music.
The family wishes to thank Medi Home Hospice for their great compassion, support and care.
A graveside service will be held at Roselawn Burial Park, Martinsville, Va., at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021.
A celebration of life will be held at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Robins Room, Richmond, Va., from 4 until 7 p.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to these blood cancer organizations are greatly appreciated, LLS.org
or lwmf.org
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 12, 2021.