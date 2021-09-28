Menu
Charles "Scott" Hylton
1973 - 2021
BORN
1973
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Charles "Scott" Hylton

January 20, 1973 - September 26, 2021

Charles "Scott" Hylton, 48, of Troutville (formerly of Bassett), died Sunday, September 26, 2021 at his home. He was born in Martinsville on January 20, 1973, to the late Linda Rea Hylton and Charles L. Hylton. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Lee and Della Rea, Robert and Odell Hylton.

He was a 1991 graduate of Bassett High School, enjoyed being outdoors and Harley Davidson motorcycles. Scott was the owner of Cornerstone Painting and loved freelance photography as a hobby.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his stepmother, Frances Hylton; one sister, Kimberly Williams (Chris); two stepsisters, Jaime Little (Julian) and Michelle Foley Walden (Alyssa); stepbrother, Daniel Duncan; two nephews, Cameron Williams (Kelly) and Zachary Williams along with other nieces and nephews.

There will be a floating visitation on Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service without the family present. Friends may visit the family at the home of his sister, Kim, 120 Amber Drive, Bassett. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Blackberry Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Travis Cassell.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Bassett Funeral Service to help with funeral expenses.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Hylton family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Sep
30
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Blackberry Baptist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
27 Entries
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Please know that Scott was so special and kind. He was a great person to be around.
Tammy Edwards
Friend
September 30, 2021
Prayers and condolences for the family and friends. May God's unsurpassed peace fall upon you during this time.
Chad Janey
Classmate
September 30, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I know words cant take away the pain your feeling but my hope is you find peace in God and lean on him in your time of sorrow. God bless your family.
Darcie Harris
Friend
September 30, 2021
I will never stop missing your sweet smile and your beautiful soul. I’m so glad we had the time together that we did have. Rest easy love.
Melissa
Significant_other
September 30, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always Scott .
Lora Huffman
Family
September 29, 2021
I will miss the conversations about photography and bikes. Prayers for your family.
Kenneth King
Friend
September 29, 2021
Many prayers for the strength and comfort you and your family will need as you take this difficult journey together. May you find peace within your heart in time and feel the protection of our Lord's healing arms around you.
Cynthia Kendrick
Friend
September 29, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rachel France
Classmate
September 28, 2021
I am very saddened with Scott’s passing. He was a great guy. I will miss his smile.
Sending prayers of comfort to the Hylton family.
Jennifer Smith
Friend
September 28, 2021
Great man and friend
Melissa Pilson
Friend
September 28, 2021
Dear Charles and Family,God Bless all of you in your time of Sorrow.We love you,Malc and Carol
James and Carol Hodges
Friend
September 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family.
Denise Shively
Friend
September 28, 2021
We are still having a hard time with this. We have been friends for a very long time and he will be missed so very much. Our prayers are with his family and hope they can find peace. RIP our sweet friend. We love you and will miss you.
Arthur and Regina Edwards
Arthur and Regina Edwards
Friend
September 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss Scott was a great guy. Good friend.
Wes
September 28, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Prayers for Family and Friends.
Michelle Spencer
September 28, 2021
So sorry for the passing of Scott. I've known him for years may the good lord comfort the family.
Jeremy Monday
Friend
September 28, 2021
Sending prayers to his family and friends
Erica Young
September 28, 2021
Prayers for the family
Sondra Blevins
September 28, 2021
You'll always hold a special place in my heart Scott. Thank you for being my friend and sometimes cheerleader when I needed it. I pray God helps your family and friends find comfort in cherished memories and peace in the knowledge you're with our Lord and Savior. Rest in peace Scott
Stacey Cassell
Friend
September 28, 2021
I AM SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS MANY PRAYERS FOR THE FAMILY
Lewis Underwood
September 28, 2021
Prayers and love to you all!!
Tabatha Carter
Friend
September 28, 2021
Sending y´all prayers and love!! Scott was a great guy and will definitely be missed.
Tabatha Carter (Dahms)
School
September 28, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. PRAYERS for Family and Friends.
Joann Pendleton
September 28, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Carmeal (Connie) Moore
September 28, 2021
Our Thought's and Prayer's are with the Family..
Guy & Cathy Hylton
Friend
September 28, 2021
Prayers for the family!!! RIP!!!
Carmeal Moore (Connie)
September 28, 2021
I will treasure your friendship, the trips we took, the trains we saw and the photos we took. Until we meet again.
Jennifer
September 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 27 of 27 results