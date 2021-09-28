Charles "Scott" Hylton
January 20, 1973 - September 26, 2021
Charles "Scott" Hylton, 48, of Troutville (formerly of Bassett), died Sunday, September 26, 2021 at his home. He was born in Martinsville on January 20, 1973, to the late Linda Rea Hylton and Charles L. Hylton. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Lee and Della Rea, Robert and Odell Hylton.
He was a 1991 graduate of Bassett High School, enjoyed being outdoors and Harley Davidson motorcycles. Scott was the owner of Cornerstone Painting and loved freelance photography as a hobby.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his stepmother, Frances Hylton; one sister, Kimberly Williams (Chris); two stepsisters, Jaime Little (Julian) and Michelle Foley Walden (Alyssa); stepbrother, Daniel Duncan; two nephews, Cameron Williams (Kelly) and Zachary Williams along with other nieces and nephews.
There will be a floating visitation on Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service without the family present. Friends may visit the family at the home of his sister, Kim, 120 Amber Drive, Bassett. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Blackberry Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Travis Cassell.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Bassett Funeral Service to help with funeral expenses.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com
. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Hylton family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2021.