Charles Junior Setliff
June 22, 1938 - December 5, 2021
Charles Junior Setliff, 83, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at VCU Medical Center—MCV Hospital. Mr. Setliff was born on June 22, 1938, in Henry County, Virginia, and had lived the last 24 years in Hanover County, Virginia.
Survivors include Elvie Setliff, his wife of 64 years; as well as two sons, Michael Gregory Setliff of Williamsburg and C. Stephen Setliff of Richmond. Mr. Setliff also was blessed with six grandchildren, Mike Setliff, Tessa Setliff, Gregory Setliff, Audreah Setliff, Caleb Setliff and Joshua Setliff.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the Affinity Funeral Service, Mechanicsville Chapel. Interment will be private.
Memorials may be made to Hanover Humane Society. Online guest book is available at affinityfuneralservice.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 12, 2021.