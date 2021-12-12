Menu
Charles Junior Setliff
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Affinity Funeral Service - Mechanicsville Chapel
8074 Mechanicsville Turnpike
Mechanicsville, VA
Charles Junior Setliff

June 22, 1938 - December 5, 2021

Charles Junior Setliff, 83, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at VCU Medical Center—MCV Hospital. Mr. Setliff was born on June 22, 1938, in Henry County, Virginia, and had lived the last 24 years in Hanover County, Virginia.

Survivors include Elvie Setliff, his wife of 64 years; as well as two sons, Michael Gregory Setliff of Williamsburg and C. Stephen Setliff of Richmond. Mr. Setliff also was blessed with six grandchildren, Mike Setliff, Tessa Setliff, Gregory Setliff, Audreah Setliff, Caleb Setliff and Joshua Setliff.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the Affinity Funeral Service, Mechanicsville Chapel. Interment will be private.

Memorials may be made to Hanover Humane Society. Online guest book is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Affinity Funeral Service - Mechanicsville Chapel
8074 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, VA
Affinity Funeral Service - Mechanicsville Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Elvie its been so long I´m so sorry for your loss may god bless and your family i lost Bernard in February I´m bedridden now but know i love you safe and blessed
Ann king
December 15, 2021
God bless you all. May God bless and comfort your hearts.
Patricia Setliff Rowland
December 13, 2021
