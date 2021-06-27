Charles Edward Wagoner
Charles Edward Wagoner, age 88, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 24, 2021. He was born April 23, 1933.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alma Franklin Wagoner and Charles Edward Wagoner Sr., and his brother, Robert Marion Wagoner.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Wall Wagoner, of Bassett; his daughter, Lisa Wagoner Edwards and her husband, Todd Edwards, and their children, Eric and Sydney Edwards, of Salisbury, North Carolina; and his brother, William Kenneth Wagoner and wife, Becky Wagoner of Collinsville, Virginia. He had seven nephews and one niece.
C.E. grew up in Collinsville and graduated from Fieldale High School in 1949 as a Beta Club member. He also graduated from Perry Business School. From 1953 until 1955, he served in the United States Army, stationed at Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh, Indiana, and also at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colorado, during the Korean War. Employed by Bassett Furniture Industries, he worked in the Main Office for 37 years. He was also a member of the Woodmen of the World. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Bassett, and in his free time, he loved reading—especially Westerns. He loved to garden and was a lifelong golfer.
The visitation and funeral will be this Sunday, June 27, 2021, at First Baptist Church, Bassett. The visitation will be at 1:30 until 2:30 p.m., and the funeral will be at 3 p.m. Interment will follow at Mount Herman Church Cemetery. Appropriate Covid protocols are welcomed and encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church of Bassett, Virginia. Online condolences may be made at www.collinsmckeestonefuneralhomebassett.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 27, 2021.