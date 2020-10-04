Menu
Martinsvile Bulletin
Charlie Joyce Wall
Charlie Joyce Wall, 90, of Danville, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

He was born on January 18, 1930, to the late Massy Coleman and Maude Metts Wall.

He served in the United States Army, and was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. Charlie was self employed.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven brothers, James, Johnny, William, Everett, Guy, Gordon and Clayton; and five sisters, Frances, Annie, Lillian, Hilda and Mazie.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lora Pendleton Wall; son and daughter-in-law, Dave and Mary Lee Wall; one sister, Sarah; and two grandchildren.

A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, in Roselawn Burial Park with Pastor J. B. Baldridge officiating. Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park are entrusted with arrangements.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 4, 2020.
