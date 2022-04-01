Charlie Anthoney McAlexander
Charlie Anthoney McAlexander, age 75, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on March 30, 2022.
Mr. McAlexander was born on April 10, 1946, in Henry County, Virginia, to the late Arthur McAlexander and the late Florence Griffeth McAlexander. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Ruth Riffe, Osie McAlexander, and Norma Muir; and one brother, Ernest McAlexander.
He lived his entire life in Henry County where he was a cook for Garfield's Restaurant for many years. He attended County Line Church of God of Prophecy.
Charlie is survived by his wife of forty four years, Ruby Kendrick McAlexander; two sisters, Vergie Vaughn Rakes and Bonnie Harvey, and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Hwy, Bassett, Virginia, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. with the Reverend David Deisher officiating. Interment will follow in County Line Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery. The family request due to Covid-19, wearing of mask will be required. Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 1, 2022.