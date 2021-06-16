Christine Ponton BullockSeptember 20, 1945 - June 13, 2021Christine Ponton Bullock, 75, of Martinsville died on Sunday, June 13, 2021.She was born September 20, 1945, in Baltimore, Md. to Marvin Duel Ponton and Bernice Jefferson Ponton, both deceased.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband,James Warren Owens.Chris is survived by her husband, Frank Bullock; two daughters, Renée Owens Hart and Cynthia Owens Fegley (Stuart); three grandchildren, Rhiannon Hart Allen, U.S. Army Spc. Dylan Hart, and Christopher Fegley; three great-grandchildren, Khoen, Hanna, and Aedyn Allen; two brothers, Marvin Ponton Jr. (Jean) and Jeff Ponton; and one sister, Elizabeth Ponton Mosley (Teddy.)A 1963 graduate of Martinsville High School, she was employed by DuPont before taking time off to raise her family. She returned to work with Henry County Public Schools, Henry County Health Department, and several local medical facilities. She retired as Office Manager for Dayspring Family Medicine, Eden, N.C.Chris was a kind and wise lady who delighted in serving others. She was an active genealogist for nearly forty years, researching her family's history from the pre-Revolutionary War Period until the present day, including writing several books about their history, while also assisting others to find their ancestors. An avid reader, she left behind a library comprised of several thousand volumes, even after generously donating the gift of literature to schools and veterans' organizations.The family will receive friends on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Collins Funeral Home in Bassett from 6 until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be observed on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. George Hearn officiating. Interment will follow in Henry Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Bassett Historical Center, 3964 Fairystone Park Hwy, Bassett, VA 24055.The family is being served by the staff of Collins Funeral Home, Bassett, Va.