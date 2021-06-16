Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Christine Ponton Bullock
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
30 Riverside Highway
Bassett, VA
Christine Ponton Bullock

September 20, 1945 - June 13, 2021

Christine Ponton Bullock, 75, of Martinsville died on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

She was born September 20, 1945, in Baltimore, Md. to Marvin Duel Ponton and Bernice Jefferson Ponton, both deceased.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband,

James Warren Owens.

Chris is survived by her husband, Frank Bullock; two daughters, Renée Owens Hart and Cynthia Owens Fegley (Stuart); three grandchildren, Rhiannon Hart Allen, U.S. Army Spc. Dylan Hart, and Christopher Fegley; three great-grandchildren, Khoen, Hanna, and Aedyn Allen; two brothers, Marvin Ponton Jr. (Jean) and Jeff Ponton; and one sister, Elizabeth Ponton Mosley (Teddy.)

A 1963 graduate of Martinsville High School, she was employed by DuPont before taking time off to raise her family. She returned to work with Henry County Public Schools, Henry County Health Department, and several local medical facilities. She retired as Office Manager for Dayspring Family Medicine, Eden, N.C.

Chris was a kind and wise lady who delighted in serving others. She was an active genealogist for nearly forty years, researching her family's history from the pre-Revolutionary War Period until the present day, including writing several books about their history, while also assisting others to find their ancestors. An avid reader, she left behind a library comprised of several thousand volumes, even after generously donating the gift of literature to schools and veterans' organizations.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Collins Funeral Home in Bassett from 6 until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be observed on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. George Hearn officiating. Interment will follow in Henry Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Bassett Historical Center, 3964 Fairystone Park Hwy, Bassett, VA 24055.

The family is being served by the staff of Collins Funeral Home, Bassett, Va.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
30 Riverside Highway, Bassett, VA
Jun
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
30 Riverside Highway, Bassett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We lived nest door to Bernice Ponton for several years . Sympathy and Prayers .
The Kanipe Family
June 17, 2021
Cousin Cindy, please know that my thoughts, sense of loss, sincere sympathy and condolences are with you and your immediate family during this difficult and sorrowful period. May the friendship, love and wonderful memories all of you shared with Chris help to comfort, sustain and guide each of you during he difficult times ahead.
Gene R. Collins
Family
June 16, 2021
My Sympathy to all the family. I worked with Chris at the Health Department, we also shared information about Geneology thru the years.
Carol Fortner
Work
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results