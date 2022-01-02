Menu
Christine Wingfield Compton Gregory
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Christine Wingfield Compton Gregory

February 26, 1930 - December 27, 2021

Christine W. Compton Gregory, 91, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021. She was born on February 26, 1930, in Martinsville, Va., to the late William "Webster" Wingfield and Pearl Rakes Wingfield. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Elmo Powell Compton Jr.; second husband, Harold Benjamin Gregory; daughter, Gwendolyn C. Bricker; sisters, Virginia Frith, Bea Adkins, Dot Turner, Carolyn Hallum, and Janice Gregory; and brothers, Bernice Wingfield and Vernon Wingfield.

Christine was a member of Fontaine Baptist Church. She enjoyed sharing knitted baby blankets and loved the beach and traveling.

She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia C. Parks (Ronald) of Lewisville, N.C.; son, Elmo Powell Compton, III (Karen) of Bassett, Va.; stepson, Jimmy H. Gregory (Janice) of Thomasville, N.C.; and brothers, Bob Wingfield of Chesapeake, Va., and Carl Wingfield of Martinsville, Va. Also surviving are grandchildren, Nicholas Parks (Mary Christine), Catherine Chantrill (Nathan), Elmo Compton IV (Katherine), Cristin Anderson, Elizabeth Scales (Josh), Mary Grace Braxton (Dallas), and Emily Bricker; step-granddaughters, Allison Jesseph (Lane) and Blythe John (Ryan); great-grandchildren, Cate, Charlie, and Sully Parks, Cinco and Hadlee Compton, Levi and Benjamin Anderson, Samuel, Madeleine, and Nathaniel Scales; and special neighbors, Joyce, Mike, and Jacob Walkers.

A visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with a graveside service following the service at 2:30 p.m. at Roselawn Burial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Fontaine Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Attn: Elmo Compton's Mission Fund, 259 Bloomfield Ave., Caldwell, NJ 07006, or to Crisis Control Ministry, 200 10th Street East, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Gregory family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road, Martinsville, VA
Jan
3
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Roselawn Burial Park
VA
Feb
19
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Fontaine Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so sorry to hear of Cousin Christine's passing. I just found out today January the 6th, and would like to be there in February, if possible. I'm originally from Pittsburgh, but live in Salem Virginia now. To all of her Family, you have my deepest sympathy. God Bless You All
Cal Carter Jr.
January 6, 2022
Dear Gregory, offering my deepest condolences to the family, may our God grant you strength and courage, as you face the coming days.
H.Jones
December 30, 2021
