Christine Wingfield Compton Gregory
February 26, 1930 - December 27, 2021
Christine W. Compton Gregory, 91, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021. She was born on February 26, 1930, in Martinsville, Va., to the late William "Webster" Wingfield and Pearl Rakes Wingfield. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Elmo Powell Compton Jr.; second husband, Harold Benjamin Gregory; daughter, Gwendolyn C. Bricker; sisters, Virginia Frith, Bea Adkins, Dot Turner, Carolyn Hallum, and Janice Gregory; and brothers, Bernice Wingfield and Vernon Wingfield.
Christine was a member of Fontaine Baptist Church. She enjoyed sharing knitted baby blankets and loved the beach and traveling.
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia C. Parks (Ronald) of Lewisville, N.C.; son, Elmo Powell Compton, III (Karen) of Bassett, Va.; stepson, Jimmy H. Gregory (Janice) of Thomasville, N.C.; and brothers, Bob Wingfield of Chesapeake, Va., and Carl Wingfield of Martinsville, Va. Also surviving are grandchildren, Nicholas Parks (Mary Christine), Catherine Chantrill (Nathan), Elmo Compton IV (Katherine), Cristin Anderson, Elizabeth Scales (Josh), Mary Grace Braxton (Dallas), and Emily Bricker; step-granddaughters, Allison Jesseph (Lane) and Blythe John (Ryan); great-grandchildren, Cate, Charlie, and Sully Parks, Cinco and Hadlee Compton, Levi and Benjamin Anderson, Samuel, Madeleine, and Nathaniel Scales; and special neighbors, Joyce, Mike, and Jacob Walkers.
A visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with a graveside service following the service at 2:30 p.m. at Roselawn Burial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Fontaine Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Attn: Elmo Compton's Mission Fund, 259 Bloomfield Ave., Caldwell, NJ 07006, or to Crisis Control Ministry, 200 10th Street East, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jan. 2, 2022.