Christine Wimbish Pratt
Christine Wimbish Pratt, 87, of Collinsville, Va. passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021. She was born on January 25, 1934, in Stella, Virginia to the late Eva Rea Scott. In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her husband, John E. Pratt.
Mrs. Pratt was formerly employed at E.I. DuPont and was a Mary Kay consultant for many years. She was involved in the Henry County Home Demonstration Club, a member of the Collinsville Lioness Club and a member Old Well Christian Church where she was in the CWF.
Mrs. Pratt is survived by her sons, John R. Pratt (Karen) of Martinsville, Va. and Victor P. Pratt of Bassett, Va.; her daughter, Denise P. Warren (Chip) of Christiansburg, Va.; sister, Jeanne Rakes, and niece, Dawn Sellers both of Chesapeake, Va. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Caroline Warren, Daniel Warren (Chelsey), John M. Pratt, and Austin Pratt; great-grandchildren, Griffin Warren and Andrew Cozart.
A special thanks to her caregivers, Cat, Patricia, Susie and Ralph.
All services will be held privately by the family.
Donations may be made to Old Well Christian Church Cemetery Fund, c/o 150 Grand Lake Dr., Ridgeway, VA 24148 or a charity of the donor's choice
.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Pratt family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 22, 2021.