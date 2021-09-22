Menu
Christine Wimbish Pratt
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Christine Wimbish Pratt

Christine Wimbish Pratt, 87, of Collinsville, Va. passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021. She was born on January 25, 1934, in Stella, Virginia to the late Eva Rea Scott. In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her husband, John E. Pratt.

Mrs. Pratt was formerly employed at E.I. DuPont and was a Mary Kay consultant for many years. She was involved in the Henry County Home Demonstration Club, a member of the Collinsville Lioness Club and a member Old Well Christian Church where she was in the CWF.

Mrs. Pratt is survived by her sons, John R. Pratt (Karen) of Martinsville, Va. and Victor P. Pratt of Bassett, Va.; her daughter, Denise P. Warren (Chip) of Christiansburg, Va.; sister, Jeanne Rakes, and niece, Dawn Sellers both of Chesapeake, Va. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Caroline Warren, Daniel Warren (Chelsey), John M. Pratt, and Austin Pratt; great-grandchildren, Griffin Warren and Andrew Cozart.

A special thanks to her caregivers, Cat, Patricia, Susie and Ralph.

All services will be held privately by the family.

Donations may be made to Old Well Christian Church Cemetery Fund, c/o 150 Grand Lake Dr., Ridgeway, VA 24148 or a charity of the donor's choice.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Pratt family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mrs. Pratt was a sweet loving lady. I remember how she would smile n giggle when I would tell her jokes. Christine loved having me curl n fix her hair. I enjoyed taking care of her while she was in private assistant living. Christine you will sadly be missed but never forgotten.
Michelle Shively CNA
September 24, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time. Big hugs...
Rob & Maggie Phillips
September 23, 2021
So sorry about your Mom, one of the sweetest people I ever knew. We had lots of laughs together years ago.
Winnie Clark Smith
September 23, 2021
My deepest sympathy in the passing of your Mother. May God grant you comfort and remembrance of many wonderful memories of a very Christian lady. God bless you. Ola Beck Wagner Fort Trial Christian Church.
Ola Beck Wagner
September 22, 2021
John and family. So very sorry. She was a beautiful lady
Mary jordan
September 22, 2021
So very sorry. Deepest Sympathy. David & Nancy
David & Nancy Arnold
September 22, 2021
