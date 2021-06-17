Christine Macy Robinson
December 25, 1921 - June 15, 2021
Mrs. Christine Macy Robinson, age 99 of North Wilkesboro, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Gordon Hospice Home in Statesville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Edgewood Baptist Church with the Rev. Eddie Tharpe and the Rev. Julius Blevins officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Mrs. Robinson was born December 25, 1921 in Fieldale, Va. to Melvin and Minnie Poe Macy. She was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents and five siblings, Mrs. Robinson was preceded in death by her husbands; James Grady Bullard and Major Connie Robinson and one stepgreat-great-grandchild.
She is survived by two sons, James Neil Bullard and wife, Peggy of Mooresville, Kevin Bullard and wife, Linda of North Wilkesboro; stepsons, Howard Robinson and wife, Bernice of North Wilkesboro, Darrell Robinson and wife, Linda of North Wilkesboro, Douglas Robinson and wife, Diane of North Wilkesboro; stepdaughters, Janice Ball and husband, Don of King, Judy Robinson of North Wilkesboro, Karen Eller and husband, Wayne of North Wilkesboro, Barbara Whittington and husband, Marvin of Wilkesboro, Polly VanSickle and husband, Joe of Statesville, Alma Whittington and husband, Tony of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Amy Marlow and husband, Jason of Mooresville, Jason Bullard of Johnson City, Tenn., Dillon Bullard of North Wilkesboro, Dalton Bullard of North Wilkesboro; great-grandchildren, Jackson Marlow of Mooresville, Emma Marlow of Mooresville, 20 stepgrandchildren, 26 stepgreat-grandchildren and five stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Edgewood Baptist Church, 2300 Edgewood Road, Wilkesboro, NC 28697 or Gordon Hospice and Palliative Care, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 17, 2021.