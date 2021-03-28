Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Christopher S. Coleman
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
Christopher S. Coleman

Christopher S. Coleman, 45, of Ridgeway, died on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Ridgeway, Virginia. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wright Funeral Services & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Chris was a good friend to me and I feel blessed that he was part of my life the world will laugh a little less without him in it but he is in a better place and hope he rest in peace good by my friend you will be missed .
David McBride
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results