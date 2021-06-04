Clara Lee Adkins
June 1, 2021
Clara Lee Adkins, 89 of Hillsville, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Waddell Nursing and Rehab. She was born in Carroll County to the late Ed and Lossie Huff Fleming.
Survivors include her siblings and their spouses, James Edward and Liz Fleming, Lewis and Doris Fleming and Joyce and Vivian Turman; several nieces and nephews; and other family members and friends.
A graveside service with burial following will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Branscome Cemetery at 1 p.m. with Pastor Wendell Horton officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family request that you make a donation to the charity of your choice
. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com
. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 4, 2021.