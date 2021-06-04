Menu
Clara Lee Adkins
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA
Clara Lee Adkins

June 1, 2021

Clara Lee Adkins, 89 of Hillsville, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Waddell Nursing and Rehab. She was born in Carroll County to the late Ed and Lossie Huff Fleming.

Survivors include her siblings and their spouses, James Edward and Liz Fleming, Lewis and Doris Fleming and Joyce and Vivian Turman; several nieces and nephews; and other family members and friends.

A graveside service with burial following will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Branscome Cemetery at 1 p.m. with Pastor Wendell Horton officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family request that you make a donation to the charity of your choice. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Branscome Cemetery
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Clara passing. She was always so kind and sweet to me. Clara was married to my Mothers brother. Visited her a couple times after she moved back to Hillsville. Prayers for her family.
Sandra R Stegall
June 8, 2021
I thought the world of Clara Lee. She knew me from a very young age and was great friends with my aunt, Georgia Mae Dalton.
Becky Lee Bontom Guilliams
Friend
June 4, 2021
Clara was a kind and sweet lady. Our condolences to her family
Ronnie Adkins
Family
June 4, 2021
To the Family of Clara Adkins Sorry to read of your sibling's passing You r in my thoughts and prayers
Bonnie Bowman
Friend
June 3, 2021
