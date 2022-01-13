Clara Elizabeth Goodman Pickurel, dearly loved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend has died in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Friday, January 7, 2022 after a brief illness, but a long and very full life. Clara was born on July 14, 1945 in Bassett Va., to Thomas Ralph Goodman Sr and Beatrice Clara Thompson Goodman, and lived most of her adult life married to Curtis Wayne Pickurel in Martinsville, Va., retiring to Modena, Va. and then after his death heading to the beach at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Clara started her lifelong habit of making friends everywhere she went in Bassett, marrying her high school sweetheart at the age of 20 after a brief time in nursing school. Clara and Wayne lived in several houses in Martinsville, where they raised their children Jennifer Elizabeth Pickurel Zaborowski and John Thomas Pickurel.
After Wayne's retirement after nearly 40 years at Hooker Furniture, the couple left Martinsville and many friends, particularly at Chatmoss Country Club and First United Methodist Church (where Clara served many years in the Wesley Guild) to move to Smith Mountain Lake. Clara's golf game did not improve despite living in a lovely golf course house in Moneta, but she did make many new friends and remained in the area until after Wayne's death in 2017.
They had always talked about moving to the beach, where Clara moved to spend time with cousins, friends, a much-loved nephew and lots more sharks' teeth. After years travelling to places like London, New York, Tennessee and North Carolina to visit children and grandchildren, Clara settled in a condo just a few minutes from her favorite beach national park. Clara's son John moved his family to Belton, South Carolina where he resides with his wife, Kristy Eidam Pickurel and their boys, Jacob and Justin (16 and 14). Clara remained an active retiree, and frequently alarmed her children by not responding right away to text because she was busy combing antique stores for (more) dishes, walking the beach or visiting her friends and family.
Just before her death, Clara had spent Christmas visiting her daughter and family that includes Jennifer's husband Thomas Zaborowski and five grandchildren, Mary (Taylor, a resident of Bristol England), and Lily (17), Tomasz (16), Ava (15) and Aslan (7), who live in New Paltz with Jennifer and Tom.
In addition to surviving children and grandchildren, Clara leaves behind nieces and nephews from her pre-deceased brothers Thomas Ralph Goodman and his wife Gloria Ramsey Goodman, and Cecil William Goodman, his first wife Ruth Cathleen Goodman and second wife Ginger Goodman. Clara has also left behind an undisclosed number of dishes, sun visors, insulated ice water cups, wine glasses, fish-themed platters and many, many warm and funny memories and stories to comfort her family and friends.
A memorial event will occur in Martinsville, Va. in the spring, date to be announced. In the meantime, her children and grandchildren thank the dear friends and family who shared and enriched Clara's life for so many years.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jan. 13, 2022.
I loved her, didn't know her very long but a sweet lady. We found out where our original homes were we talked alot about Martinsville, Roanoke and Christiansburg.
Prayers for comfort for family.
She will be missed.
Cynthia Grubb
Friend
January 19, 2022
John, Jennifer my condolences to you and your entire families. She talked about you guys all the time and shared photos of the grandkids. You were truly loved!
Alicia Cultraro
January 19, 2022
Clara, I didn´t you you very long, but took to your friendship to heart. I miss you dear friend.
Diane Labarge
January 19, 2022
I miss you everyday. You were a good friend. We shared many stories. Rest In Peace my friend. Love you!!
Alicia Cultraro
Friend
January 19, 2022
Dearest Jennifer,
Much love from our family to yours. Your mom was a force of nature and we've been blessed to have spent time with her. Please extend our condolences to your entire family.
Fabio & Barbara
January 14, 2022
So very sorry for your loss. I worked for Wayne and Clara for years and baby sat their granddaughter. They were so nice and I loved working for them.
Diann Bethel- Tolley
Other
January 14, 2022
Jennifer and family, my deepest condolences for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Nadiya Oliver
Other
January 14, 2022
Jennifer, I'm so sorry for the loss of your mother. What a bright light she was for you and your family.
My sincere condolences,
Tobi
Tobi Andrews
January 14, 2022
My deepest condolences on the passing of Clara. I was a classmate of her and Wayne. May God keep you in his care. Ola Beck Wagner
Ola Beck Wagner
School
January 13, 2022
Sympathies to Thomas & Gloria's sons..Mr. Goodman was my teacher in hs & I worked at the School Board Office where Gloria was employed as a teacher's aide..they were lovely people & I miss them..may your sweet memories sustain you..prayers & hugs..Sandra
Sandra B. Chappell
January 13, 2022
So very sorry to hear of Clara's passing! She will be so missed by family and friends. May God bring peace and comfort to all her family. Prayers for all!!
Lois Foley
January 13, 2022
I would like to offer my sincere condolences for your loss. Clara was always so kind to me when Berkley and I would visit and her smile was so genuine and sincere. I know you all will cherish wonderful memories of this dear lady. With Love and Prayers, Fay
Fay Goodman McDaniel
January 13, 2022
Condolences- great obit - makes sense from such a loving family.
Darren Maydian
Friend
January 13, 2022
So sorry for your loss, Clara was a classmate and great person!
Janet Cassady Patterson
Friend
January 13, 2022
I was shocked to hear of Clara´s passing. I lived in the same condo complex but moved in June. She was a distant cousin. We visited a lot before Covid and lost touch. She was a very special lady. Prayers for her family. She often spoke about you. She enjoyed visits from her grandchildren during the summer. God bless you all.
Sandy Butler
Family
January 13, 2022
It was always a good feeling of joy to see or share a phone call with Clara. She was always happy about life. Shall miss her every day. Knew and loved her from the beginning because her mother was one of my favorite teachers from J D Bassett High School. Sympathy to the family. Boots Davis Turner.