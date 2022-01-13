Clara Elizabeth Goodman Pickurel



July 14, 1945 - January 7, 2022



Clara Elizabeth Goodman Pickurel, dearly loved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend has died in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Friday, January 7, 2022 after a brief illness, but a long and very full life. Clara was born on July 14, 1945 in Bassett Va., to Thomas Ralph Goodman Sr and Beatrice Clara Thompson Goodman, and lived most of her adult life married to Curtis Wayne Pickurel in Martinsville, Va., retiring to Modena, Va. and then after his death heading to the beach at Myrtle Beach, S.C.



Clara started her lifelong habit of making friends everywhere she went in Bassett, marrying her high school sweetheart at the age of 20 after a brief time in nursing school. Clara and Wayne lived in several houses in Martinsville, where they raised their children Jennifer Elizabeth Pickurel Zaborowski and John Thomas Pickurel.



After Wayne's retirement after nearly 40 years at Hooker Furniture, the couple left Martinsville and many friends, particularly at Chatmoss Country Club and First United Methodist Church (where Clara served many years in the Wesley Guild) to move to Smith Mountain Lake. Clara's golf game did not improve despite living in a lovely golf course house in Moneta, but she did make many new friends and remained in the area until after Wayne's death in 2017.



They had always talked about moving to the beach, where Clara moved to spend time with cousins, friends, a much-loved nephew and lots more sharks' teeth. After years travelling to places like London, New York, Tennessee and North Carolina to visit children and grandchildren, Clara settled in a condo just a few minutes from her favorite beach national park. Clara's son John moved his family to Belton, South Carolina where he resides with his wife, Kristy Eidam Pickurel and their boys, Jacob and Justin (16 and 14). Clara remained an active retiree, and frequently alarmed her children by not responding right away to text because she was busy combing antique stores for (more) dishes, walking the beach or visiting her friends and family.



Just before her death, Clara had spent Christmas visiting her daughter and family that includes Jennifer's husband Thomas Zaborowski and five grandchildren, Mary (Taylor, a resident of Bristol England), and Lily (17), Tomasz (16), Ava (15) and Aslan (7), who live in New Paltz with Jennifer and Tom.



In addition to surviving children and grandchildren, Clara leaves behind nieces and nephews from her pre-deceased brothers Thomas Ralph Goodman and his wife Gloria Ramsey Goodman, and Cecil William Goodman, his first wife Ruth Cathleen Goodman and second wife Ginger Goodman. Clara has also left behind an undisclosed number of dishes, sun visors, insulated ice water cups, wine glasses, fish-themed platters and many, many warm and funny memories and stories to comfort her family and friends.



A memorial event will occur in Martinsville, Va. in the spring, date to be announced. In the meantime, her children and grandchildren thank the dear friends and family who shared and enriched Clara's life for so many years.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jan. 13, 2022.