Menu
Search
Menu
Martinsvile Bulletin
Martinsvile Bulletin HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Clarence Franklin Whaling
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Clarence Franklin Whaling

August 2, 1937 - November 6, 2020

Clarence Franklin Whaling, 83, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. He was born on August 2, 1937 in Eckman, W.Va. to the late James Whaling and Muriel Foster Whaling. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Charlie Whaling, Herman Whaling, Pete Whaling, Fred Whaling; and sisters, Carol Whaling and Sylvia Whaling.

Mr. Whaling is survived by his wife, Shirley Whaling of Martinsville, Va.; daughter, Gina Whaling Dorko of Atlanta, Ga.; son, Barry Whaling of Hilton Head, S.C.; daughter, Tammy Whaling Brown of Tazwell, Va.; stepdaughter, Vickie VanHall of Bristol, Tenn.; sisters, Mildred Belcher, Virgie Musick, Eva Schroeter, Ruth Uhalde and Freda Higdon; four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and two great- grandchildren.

Mr. Whaling served in the United States Army with distinction.

A private graveside service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to JDRF.org (finding a cure for diabetes).

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Whaling family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.