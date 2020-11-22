Claude Thomas Cheshire
June 7, 1929 - November 20, 2020
Claude Thomas Cheshire, 91, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. He was born June 7, 1929 to the late Carrie Harris Cheshire and Johnny R. Cheshire. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Betty Smith Cheshire; daughter, Rhonda Cheshire; brother, John R. Cheshire Jr.; and sisters, Virginia Cheshire Sims and Jean Cheshire.
Claude was a member of Trinity Baptist Church for 48 years and served there as a deacon. He worked as a contractor and started Cheshire Brothers, Inc. Claude served in the United States Army.
He is survived by his children, Donna Holland (Benny), Janet Altice (Justin), Judy Nash (Roger), and Derrick Cheshire (Jennifer); grandchildren, Brandon Holland, Jay Altice (Jessica), Jordan Altice, Joshua Nash (Donna), Megan Nash, Rhonda Cheshire Hankins (Chris), and Laura Cheshire; great-grandchildren, Landon Nash and Realyn Nash. Also surviving is his brother, William Cheshire.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a viewing of Mr. Cheshire will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with no family present. Family and friends are also welcome to attend the graveside service at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Roselawn Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 2370 Snow Creek Rd., Martinsville, VA 24112 or the Alzheimer's Association
, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400. McLean, VA 22102.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Cheshire family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2020.