God Bless all the family and especially Van ...I was shocked to find out of Claude passing..such a great friend...
Annette Gibson
Friend
October 27, 2021
What a shock to hear of Claude passing...totally shocked..hey was a great friend to me and my wife Annette..always smiling laughing... Claude and Van always made us feel welcome and so did the rest of the family that we was fortunate enough to meet...God has a new soldier in Heaven that he can count on being by His side!!! God Bless Everyone!!!
Jackie Gibson
Friend
October 27, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Ann Hairston
Family
October 5, 2021
Prayers of comfort for all
Sironia Gilbert
Friend
October 3, 2021
Thank you for taking care of Bruce. Glad got to know you and spend time. Sucks tried getting
In touch man wish we could have. Be loved and missed. Drink a beer with dad for me.
Bruce harris
October 2, 2021
Miss you Claude. We been trying to call and we came up a few times the last year. Hate we couldn’t get in touch then we heard you passed. You will be missed tell dad Bruce I said hi. Love you man
Bruce Harris
Friend
October 2, 2021
Claude was a great guy. Very happy go lucky and had a generous spirit. Praying God's comfort to you and your family.
Tawanna Manns-Pittman
Friend
October 2, 2021
sending my condolences to Van & the family of Claude may God bless y´all and comfort your hearts during this very difficult time .... Claude was a good friend to me and we´re going to miss him, his memories will remain with me forever !
Barry goldwater Swanson
October 2, 2021
Sorry for the family lost, you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Edward Gamble
October 2, 2021
This Liz Claude friend from Columbus, Ohio. Paul I am so sorry for your loss. He is in no more pain. Praying for you and your family.
Hattie liz Mcdonald
Friend
October 1, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Vincent & Teresa Wright
Family
October 1, 2021
Donna Robertson
Friend
October 1, 2021
How well do i remember my classmate. One that kept me laughing. Vanassa you and yur family ae in my thoughts, heart and prayers. Thank God the comfortor will be with you foe he is near a broken heart!
Sylvia Belcher-Smih
School
September 30, 2021
Mr. Wilbraham will be greatly missed. It was a pleasure meeting him and witnessing the love he had for his daughters.
Mecarra
September 30, 2021
I will miss working with you brother and sharing laughs with you my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family remember we warriors who bleed together are brothers for ever see you in Valhalla till then semper fi
Jasper Fischer
Coworker
September 30, 2021
THANK YOU FOR BEING NO ONE ELSE BUT YOURSELF THANK YOU FOR THE POP UP PHONE CALLS I LOVE YOU BUNCHES BUNCHES CUZN FOREVER ALWAYS IN MY HEART YOUR CUZ CALANDRA HAIRSTON AKA NENE ♥♥♥
Calandra Hairston
Family
September 30, 2021
To family my heart grieves with you Chubby was a good friend
Rita Williams
Friend
September 30, 2021
Sorry for your loss praying
Anthony Estes
September 30, 2021
Brandi, my sincere condolences to you and your family for the loss of your dad. May God give you strength and comfort during this time. Praying for your family.
Gloria McCadden
Friend
September 30, 2021
Rachonda Woods
Family
September 30, 2021
My prayers and condolences to your family at this time of bereavement my you treasure your memories and comfort in knowing you will see him on the other side.
From The Ferguson Family
Virginia Ferguson
Friend
September 30, 2021
You will be missed my friend Love Duck & Janice Taylor and family
Donnie Taylor
Friend
September 29, 2021
A dedicated volunteer at 82nd Airborne/ Christian Soldiers food pantry for years and above that a true and faithful friend to the members of our volunteer family. His humor and picking will be missed so much and the memories he leaves behind are good ones. We will all grieve, but we will also celebrate his journey home. Much love and prayers for peaceful hearts. Gods blessings
Rayma Mills
Friend
September 29, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lettie Aiken
September 29, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. So sorry for your loss! My condolences and deepest sympathy for the family! Praying for you all!
Vanessa Manns
Friend
September 29, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.