Cleatrice Jacqueline Taylor
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Cleatrice Jacqueline Washington Taylor

August 17, 1942 - December 22, 2021

Cleatrice Jacqueline Washington Taylor, 79, of Martinsville, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at her home. She was born in Kyle, West Virginia on August 17, 1942 to the late Willie Forrest Washington, and the late Madeline Goode Washington. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Herbert W. Taylor Sr.; son, Herbert W. Taylor Jr.; four brothers, Willie F. Washington Jr., Raymond Washington, Earnest Washington and Levon Washington.

She was a member of the 1959 graduating class of G. W. Carver and also graduated from Wytheville Community College.

She is survived by daughters, Renee (Joseph) Robinson and Robin France; grandchildren, Jahmal Noel, McShayne France, Herbert W. Taylor III; great-grandchildren, Aliyah Noel, Taylor Griffin and Jahlen Noel; brothers, Ralph (Martha) Washington, Richard (Lucy) Washington, Robert (Barbara) Washington; sister, Elizabeth Baker; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may stop by the funeral home on Monday, December 27, 2021 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to view and sign the register for Mrs. Taylor without the family present. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Hagwood Cemetery.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Taylor family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 3:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Dec
28
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Hagwood Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Paying tribute to a sweet, beautiful lady and her family.
William Crockett Jr
Friend
December 31, 2021
JACKIE YOU WILL BE DEARLY MISSED. MY FONDEST AND MOST GRATEFUL MOMENT I REMEMBER IS YOU HELPING ME GET MY VERY FIRST CAR. I WILL NEVER FORGET THAT AMONG OTHER MEMORIES I LOVE YOU MAY YOU REST PEACEFULLY
LIL BIT
LISA MANNS
Family
December 29, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your love one,we are sending our sincere condolences to the family keeping you in our prayers
Richard & Tonie Holland
Friend
December 28, 2021
With heartfelt condolences for our cousin Jackie who we loved dearly the Bates family and Steele (josephine) family.
Mary Bates
Family
December 28, 2021
We are sorry to hear of your Loss, Sending condolences and a Heartfelt prayer that God's loving presence will bring Comfort to the Family. The Life q, Hazel W. Spencer, President.
Hazel Spencer
December 28, 2021
Praying for the family.
Paulette Copening
Friend
December 28, 2021
Ms Estelle Williams
Friend
December 28, 2021
To the family, My condolences and prayers goes out to you during this difficult time. I pray that God gives you strength and comfort you all.
Ashley Kidd
December 27, 2021
The family have my deepest sympathy and prayers.
Geraldine Mathews
Friend
December 27, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. We will always remember her laughter and beautiful smile
love Jeff, Jan, Paula and Robert
Janice Mathews
Family
December 27, 2021
Sorry for your loss praying for the family
Shonda Rucker
Family
December 27, 2021
Our Condolences and Prayers RIP We will Miss our, Sweet Cousin and Her Beautiful Smile and Laughter.
Bobby and Mary Stockton
Family
December 27, 2021
Sorry for your loss. We are praying for you all.
Wes Coleman
Friend
December 27, 2021
To Robin and Renee I'm very sorry to hear about Ms. Cleatrice you was a sweet, feisty
and jazzy lady full of wisdom and laughter, that I came to love each time I would see her! My prayer is for Gods peace and comfort for you all. She will be greatly missed.
Naylene Law Kirby
December 26, 2021
Janet Johnson
Friend
December 26, 2021
There are no words to tell you how sorry we are for your loss. Jackie was such a shining light in so many lives. No one spread more joy in one lifetime than she did.
Rack & Mae Sawyers
Friend
December 26, 2021
It is with a sad heart that I write this message. Jackie and I, along with my family, had a lot of great times together over the years. She will be dearly missed. We want you to know that we dearly love you all and are here for you if you need us. Love, Janet, Arthur Johnson & Family
Janet, Arthur & Family Johnson
Friend
December 26, 2021
Jackie was a special lady. She always had a beautiful smile and i will never forget her laughter. Prayers for you all.
Karen Dalton
Friend
December 26, 2021
Renee and Robin I am so very sorry for your lost. I’m heart is heavy tonight because I know your pain. I remember so many great times that I spent at your home and how your mom was always so kind and sweet to me. I pray that the Lord and peace be with you both. I love you both.
Vanessa Lampkins
Friend
December 25, 2021
I am truly sorry for this loss. I didn’t know her long but the time I did she grew on my heart. I’m praying for you all. I love you Cleatrice and will miss you dearly. Til we meet again. No more pain ❤ RIP
Oneshia Redd
Friend
December 25, 2021
Condolences & prayers for the. Taylor family
Roberta Taylor Carter
Family
December 24, 2021
I so sorry for your loss. May God be with you and your family!
Helen Jones
Friend
December 24, 2021
She was like a second Mother to me and although we are all going to miss her, she is with her son and family and no longer suffering. Renee and Robin, I love you dearly and am praying for peace and comfort through this different time.
Carla Howard
Family
December 24, 2021
Blessed are they that mourn for they will be comforted . You are in our prayers during this difficult time.
Leth & Marian Hairston
Leth Hairston
December 24, 2021
Family, we are saddened to hear of Jackie's passing. We will keep you in prayer. Peter and Willie Mae Harris
Williemae Harris
Friend
December 24, 2021
To the family of Jackie Taylor, you have my deepest sympathy. Praying for you all that God give you strength to go through this time. Gracie Tidline.
Gracie Tidline
Friend
December 23, 2021
