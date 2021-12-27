Cleatrice Jacqueline Washington Taylor
August 17, 1942 - December 22, 2021
Cleatrice Jacqueline Washington Taylor, 79, of Martinsville, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at her home. She was born in Kyle, West Virginia on August 17, 1942 to the late Willie Forrest Washington, and the late Madeline Goode Washington. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Herbert W. Taylor Sr.; son, Herbert W. Taylor Jr.; four brothers, Willie F. Washington Jr., Raymond Washington, Earnest Washington and Levon Washington.
She was a member of the 1959 graduating class of G. W. Carver and also graduated from Wytheville Community College.
She is survived by daughters, Renee (Joseph) Robinson and Robin France; grandchildren, Jahmal Noel, McShayne France, Herbert W. Taylor III; great-grandchildren, Aliyah Noel, Taylor Griffin and Jahlen Noel; brothers, Ralph (Martha) Washington, Richard (Lucy) Washington, Robert (Barbara) Washington; sister, Elizabeth Baker; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may stop by the funeral home on Monday, December 27, 2021 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to view and sign the register for Mrs. Taylor without the family present. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Hagwood Cemetery.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com
. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Taylor family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 27, 2021.