Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Conrad Lewis Peters
1972 - 2021
BORN
1972
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
Conrad Lewis Peters

May 19, 1972 - June 7, 2021

Conrad Lewis Peters of North Chesterfield, Virginia, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021. He was born on May 19, 1972, the son of Randolph and Mabel Peters of Ridgeway, Virginia. He was currently employed by the Cardno Company in Richmond as an Environmental Scientist.

Lewis was a gentle person who had an enormous memory for facts about almost any subject. In addition to his job, he enjoyed doing computer projects, watching sports, playing video games, cooking and Broadway plays. To most of his friends, he was "Conrad." He is a member of Broad Street Christian Church.

He joined Cub Scouts as soon as he was old enough and progressed to be a member of Boy Scout Troop 264. He participated in numerous Troop camping, hiking, and canoeing trips including trips to Philmont and to the National Jamboree. He earned the Eagle Scout Award in 1990.

He attended Drewry Mason High School and was in the second class to graduate from Magna Vista High School. He played trumpet in the school's marching band and in 1989 was awarded the John Philip Sousa award given by the Martinsville Exchange Club. As a freshman at VPI, he was a member of the Marching Virginians.

He entered Ferrum College and graduated Suma Cum Laude with a degree in environmental science. While a student at Ferrum, he had an opportunity to further his studies at the University of Ulster in Northern Ireland. At graduation from Ferrum College, he was presented a plaque for superior academic achievement in Environmental Science. In the following years, he was diagnosed with a terminal kidney illness and was fortunate to receive a transplant. After recuperation, he was hired by the Cardno Company and has worked there for the past four and a half years.

Lewis is survived by his parents; a sister, Diane Busch (Matthew); a niece, Celeste Busch; and nephew, Anton Busch, all of Durham, North Carolina, as well as many other close relatives.

A visitation will be held at Wright Funeral Service Chapel on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 2 until 4 p.m. and at the family home at 600 Ken Lane in Ridgeway at other times. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pipe Organ Fund at Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad Street, Martinsville, Virginia 24112.

Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wright Funeral Services & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
No words can express the deep sadness of the loss of Lewis. He made the lives of those around him better and we can comfort in the hope that a bit of that will be carried on forever.
Craig B Dietrich
Friend
June 10, 2021
Randy,Mable and Diane So saddened to of your loss."Lewis "as we called him when he and Chris were in scouts and school playing ball together.He was always so sweet and smart ,as l can tell, stayed that way. MAY GOD BLESS AND COMFORT YOU IN THE DAYS TO COME.Bud & Donna Briggs
Donna Briggs
School
June 9, 2021
Praying for you and your family. I always liked Lewis when he was a lifeguard at Shannon Hills Pool. He was a good guy. Thinking of you and your family during this difficult time.
Carey Joyce McClung
Friend
June 9, 2021
So sad to hear this awful news. To me he was Lewis! One the best students of my time at DMHS. Randy and Mabel, Thanks for sharing him with us!
Bennie McGinnis Marshall
School
June 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results