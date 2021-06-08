Conrad Lewis Peters
May 19, 1972 - June 7, 2021
Conrad Lewis Peters of North Chesterfield, Virginia, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021. He was born on May 19, 1972, the son of Randolph and Mabel Peters of Ridgeway, Virginia. He was currently employed by the Cardno Company in Richmond as an Environmental Scientist.
Lewis was a gentle person who had an enormous memory for facts about almost any subject. In addition to his job, he enjoyed doing computer projects, watching sports, playing video games, cooking and Broadway plays. To most of his friends, he was "Conrad." He is a member of Broad Street Christian Church.
He joined Cub Scouts as soon as he was old enough and progressed to be a member of Boy Scout Troop 264. He participated in numerous Troop camping, hiking, and canoeing trips including trips to Philmont and to the National Jamboree. He earned the Eagle Scout Award in 1990.
He attended Drewry Mason High School and was in the second class to graduate from Magna Vista High School. He played trumpet in the school's marching band and in 1989 was awarded the John Philip Sousa award given by the Martinsville Exchange Club. As a freshman at VPI, he was a member of the Marching Virginians.
He entered Ferrum College and graduated Suma Cum Laude with a degree in environmental science. While a student at Ferrum, he had an opportunity to further his studies at the University of Ulster in Northern Ireland. At graduation from Ferrum College, he was presented a plaque for superior academic achievement in Environmental Science. In the following years, he was diagnosed with a terminal kidney illness and was fortunate to receive a transplant. After recuperation, he was hired by the Cardno Company and has worked there for the past four and a half years.
Lewis is survived by his parents; a sister, Diane Busch (Matthew); a niece, Celeste Busch; and nephew, Anton Busch, all of Durham, North Carolina, as well as many other close relatives.
A visitation will be held at Wright Funeral Service Chapel on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 2 until 4 p.m. and at the family home at 600 Ken Lane in Ridgeway at other times. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pipe Organ Fund at Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad Street, Martinsville, Virginia 24112.
Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2021.