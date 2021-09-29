Cory Ryan Fitzpatrick



September 14, 1990 - September 23, 2021



Cory Ryan Fitzpatrick, 31, of Martinsville, Va. departed this life on Thursday, September 23, 2021.



He was born September 14, 1990 in Ploughley, England (United Kingdom), a son of Clyde and Amelia Witcher Fitzpatrick.



He is survived by his mother, Amelia, of Martinsville, Va.; his father, Clyde, of Tacoma, Wash.; one brother, Colin Fitzpatrick, of Martinsville, Va.; and one sister, Jennifer Pettway, of Montgomery, Ala.



Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Greater Mt. Parrish Baptist Church cemetery in Penhook, Va. with the Rev. Ray T. Arrington, officiating.



Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 29, 2021.