Cory Ryan Fitzpatrick, 31, of Martinsville, Va. departed this life on Thursday, September 23, 2021.
He was born September 14, 1990 in Ploughley, England (United Kingdom), a son of Clyde and Amelia Witcher Fitzpatrick.
He is survived by his mother, Amelia, of Martinsville, Va.; his father, Clyde, of Tacoma, Wash.; one brother, Colin Fitzpatrick, of Martinsville, Va.; and one sister, Jennifer Pettway, of Montgomery, Ala.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Greater Mt. Parrish Baptist Church cemetery in Penhook, Va. with the Rev. Ray T. Arrington, officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 29, 2021.
Cory it's so hard to believe you're gone you were like family cause you always done so much for my parents, you will never be forgotten, family I'm so sorry for your loss, my prayers are with you all
Rita Gamble
Family
October 1, 2021
All that HE is... is all we need. You´re in our thoughts and prayers.
~ House of the Lord Holiness Churches
~Pastor Sheila Cooke and Minister Marlene Redd.
House of the Lord Holiness Churches
Friend
September 30, 2021
Rest In Love my amazingly wonderful friend, you are truly the epitome of the word, a 1 in a million type dude, love you homie
RedBone BigSmoke
Friend
September 30, 2021
Condolences to the family in the loss of your loved one. May God give you strength and peace during your time of sorrow.
Harry and Emma Holland
Emma Holland
September 29, 2021
My condolences to the family. R I P Cory..
Karen
September 29, 2021
Words cannot express the sorrow felt in learning of the passing of Cory. Praying that God will comfort you and the your family during this time and the days to come. Please know that kind sweet Cory will be missed by many.
God bless
Lucinda