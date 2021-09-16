Costella M. Hamlin
January 20, 1936 - September 8, 2021
Costella M. Hamlin passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. She was born on January 20, 1936 in Martinsville, Va., to Ernest and Lottie Hollan.
Costella was a retired retailer. She enjoyed making sofa and pillow sets. Costella also enjoyed watching football and basketball. Her favorite team was the Dallas Cowboys. Costella loved to go on trips and listen to music.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey N. Hamlin Sr. Costella is survived by her only son, Dewey N. Hamlin Jr. (Lisa) of South Chesterfield; three grandchildren, Kisha Wiliams, Antwawn Parham, and Jon Sykes; six great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Shelby Witico; best friends, Lurthie Dillon and Jean; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Gillfield Baptist Church, 209 Perry Street, Petersburg, Va., the Rev. Dr. George W. C. Lyons, Jr., Pastor, eulogist. The interment at Virginia Veterans Cemetery. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, Va., www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com
. Watch the funeral services live online on our J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Facebook page.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 16, 2021.