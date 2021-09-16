Menu
Costella M. Hamlin
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J M Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. - Petersburg
102 South Ave
Petersburg, VA
Costella M. Hamlin

January 20, 1936 - September 8, 2021

Costella M. Hamlin passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. She was born on January 20, 1936 in Martinsville, Va., to Ernest and Lottie Hollan.

Costella was a retired retailer. She enjoyed making sofa and pillow sets. Costella also enjoyed watching football and basketball. Her favorite team was the Dallas Cowboys. Costella loved to go on trips and listen to music.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey N. Hamlin Sr. Costella is survived by her only son, Dewey N. Hamlin Jr. (Lisa) of South Chesterfield; three grandchildren, Kisha Wiliams, Antwawn Parham, and Jon Sykes; six great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Shelby Witico; best friends, Lurthie Dillon and Jean; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Gillfield Baptist Church, 209 Perry Street, Petersburg, Va., the Rev. Dr. George W. C. Lyons, Jr., Pastor, eulogist. The interment at Virginia Veterans Cemetery. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, Va., www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com. Watch the funeral services live online on our J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Facebook page.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Service
11:00a.m.
Gillfield Baptist Church
209 Perry Street, Petersburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
J M Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. - Petersburg
We will love and miss you Aunt Ted. Rest in God’s arm.
Tracy Roman
Family
September 18, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.Rest in Peace. Mattie
Mattie Smith
Neighbor
September 17, 2021
Dewey and the entire Hamlin family, you have our deepest sympathy. I remember "Ted" from back in the day, she was always a sweet person so just cherish her memory. Peter and Willie Mae Harris, Martinsville, Virginia
Willie Mae Harris
September 17, 2021
Prayers and sympathy from the Holland Families of Martinsville VA
Elex Holland
September 16, 2021
Remembering the fun days in high school as a classmate. My sympathy to the family on your loss.
Thomas B.Bowles
September 16, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. She is resting comfortably within the confines of Heaven.
Reginald Williams
Friend
September 12, 2021
Sorry for your loss you have my condolence
Pamela Banks
Coworker
September 12, 2021
Remembering the fun times and sharing each other's company. May your kind spirit be with us always
Lurtie Dillon
Friend
September 11, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Lurtie Dillon
September 11, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories of Aunt Ted will remain in our lives always. My sincerest condolences to the family.
Raquel Green
Family
September 11, 2021
