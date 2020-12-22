Courtney Lynn Wade



Courtney Lynn Wade departed this life on Saturday, December 12, 2020.



Courtney was born on July 10, 1971, the daughter of Betty Jo Wade and the late David Wade. In addition to her dad, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, David and Estelle Wade and maternal grandparents, Charlie and Woodsey Smith.



She was an active member of First Baptist Church-East Martinsville under the leadership of the Rev. Charles Whitfield until her health declined.



Courtney leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Betty Joe Wade; two aunts, Alberta Grant and Gracie A. Tidlines of Martinsville, Va.; one uncle, the Rev. Charlie (Patricia) Smith, of Maryland; and a host pf relatives and friends.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 22, 2020.