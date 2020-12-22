Courtney Lynn Wade departed this life on Saturday, December 12, 2020.
Courtney was born on July 10, 1971, the daughter of Betty Jo Wade and the late David Wade. In addition to her dad, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, David and Estelle Wade and maternal grandparents, Charlie and Woodsey Smith.
She was an active member of First Baptist Church-East Martinsville under the leadership of the Rev. Charles Whitfield until her health declined.
Courtney leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Betty Joe Wade; two aunts, Alberta Grant and Gracie A. Tidlines of Martinsville, Va.; one uncle, the Rev. Charlie (Patricia) Smith, of Maryland; and a host pf relatives and friends.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 22, 2020.
I will always remember all the great moments we shared. Always in my heart dear friend. Rest in heavenly peace. Love you.
Mary Bunch Carter
Friend
December 16, 2021
Dear Betty Jo & Family, You have been in our prayers & will continue - May our Lord bless & comfort you at this time. Take one second, one minute , one hour at a time trusting in your Savior!
Prayers up,
Alice T. Little & Family
Alice Travis Little
February 13, 2021
To my girl my class of 89 Courtney I will miss you so much . The memory I have in my heart love you chic rest on .....
Shonda Rucker
January 11, 2021
Betty and the entire Wade family, you have our deepest sympathy. Courtney was a sweetheart . We will keep the family in prayer. Love, Peter and Willie Mae Harris
Willie Mae and Peter Harris
January 11, 2021
My deepest condolences. She was a very sweet and humble person. I really love growing up with Courtney. With love.
Lakie Brown
December 26, 2020
Courtney was a very lovely young lady. She always had a smile and a lovely conversation whenever you met her. We send our condolences to Betty and her family. Ann and Dana.
Fibbie Ann Hairston
December 24, 2020
Where going to miss you. The laughs, hugs, going out to eat, just hanging out. Rest easy my dear friend, until we meet again. Love your Bishop.
Dante Long
December 24, 2020
Courtney will always have a special place in my heart.I will treasure all the great memories we shared. My condolences and prayers. Love always.
Mary Bunch Carter
December 23, 2020
Sorry for your Loss, Sending condolences and a Heartfelt prayer that God's loving presence will bring Comfort to the Family. The Life Society, Hazel W. Spencer, President.
Hazel W. Spencer
December 23, 2020
So sorry for your family's loss. She was such a sweet person, classmate and friend.
Stacey (McGuire) Stultz Taylor
December 22, 2020
Courtney was a cheerful person, everytime we crossed paths she always had a beautiful smile on her face. Sending condolences to the family and keeping you in my prayers.