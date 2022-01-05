Curtis was a good man and a great carpenter. Thoughts and prayers are sent to the family. God welcomed home a good angel to continue to look over each and everyone of you. All will see him again at another time and what a blessing and reunion it will be for you all. Until then remember all the good times and know that in the future there will be more. Blessings and prayer to all



love

J.D Barbara Jed and Kim Coleman

james coleman Family January 5, 2022