I knew Curtis.Raised up with him in W,Va. He was a great guy.My husband worked with him some.They were something when they got together.We went to visit them a few times.So sorry for your loss.I lost mine about 15 years ago.Praying for you?
Norma Graham Smithson
Friend
January 7, 2022
Hero... his nickname to us. He always had a big smile and a cute joke, or something fun to say. You will be missed so much! Sending prayers to the family.
Bobby and Ethylene
Bobby & Mary Ethylene Tatum
January 6, 2022
Curtis was a good man and a great carpenter. Thoughts and prayers are sent to the family. God welcomed home a good angel to continue to look over each and everyone of you. All will see him again at another time and what a blessing and reunion it will be for you all. Until then remember all the good times and know that in the future there will be more. Blessings and prayer to all
love J.D Barbara Jed and Kim Coleman
james coleman
Family
January 5, 2022
Curtis was one of the most amazing people I have ever been blessed to meet. Talented, generous and always ready to lend a hand. Not to mention he could always tell me a good joke and make me laugh. He will be missed by many. Fly high my friend ! Prayers and love to the family.