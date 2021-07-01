Attended school at Hardin Reynolds with Tommy in those "early years". Life brought changes and was delighted to re-kindle a friendship at our local farmer's market. Tommy always greeted his customers with that unforgettable smile. I so appreciate the labor of his heritage and we all will miss his early morning "golden" truck loaded with those delicious delectables. A JOB well done, dear friend. Mollie Dare

