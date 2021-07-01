Menu
Cyclone Thomas "Tommy" Trent Jr.
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Cyclone "Tommy" Thomas Trent Jr.

January 23, 1944 - June 30, 2021

Cyclone "Tommy" Thomas Trent Jr. 77, of Patrick Springs passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at his home. He was born in Patrick County, on January 23, 1944, the son of the late Cyclone "Syke" Thomas Trent, Sr. and the late Era Eliza Cummings Trent.

He was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Alice Elizabeth Trent and sister, Clarice Williams.

Tommy was a lifelong farmer of Trent farms and well known at the local farmer's markets.

Surviving is his loving wife, Jane W. Trent; sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas Trent (Myra), David Trent (Katy); daughters and sons–in-law, Karen Trent Collins (Aaron) and Dana Dehart (Matt); grandchildren, Evan Trent, Emily Trent, William Trent, Michael Stratton, Isabella Trent, Carter Trent, Colston Collins and Leland Collins; sister, Viola Skinnell (Carlton).

The visitation will be Friday, July 2, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Bassett Funeral Service. A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Trent Family Cemetery.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the chapel.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Trent family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Jul
3
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Trent Family Cemetery
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Linda and I send to the Trent family our condolences for the loss of Tommy. We wish to send a memorial in honor of Mr. Trent. Please let us know the organization you would want us to send the memorial in honor of Mr. Trent.
Linda & Roscoe Reynolds
Friend
July 7, 2021
Attended school at Hardin Reynolds with Tommy in those "early years". Life brought changes and was delighted to re-kindle a friendship at our local farmer's market. Tommy always greeted his customers with that unforgettable smile. I so appreciate the labor of his heritage and we all will miss his early morning "golden" truck loaded with those delicious delectables. A JOB well done, dear friend. Mollie Dare
Mollie Dare
Friend
July 2, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mildred Young & Kevin Young
July 2, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Sharon Brewer
Friend
July 2, 2021
So sorry to hear of Tommy's passing. We will keep your family in our thoughts and prayers
Ronnie & Bonnie Wagoner
Friend
July 1, 2021
