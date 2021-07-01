Cyclone "Tommy" Thomas Trent Jr.
January 23, 1944 - June 30, 2021
Cyclone "Tommy" Thomas Trent Jr. 77, of Patrick Springs passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at his home. He was born in Patrick County, on January 23, 1944, the son of the late Cyclone "Syke" Thomas Trent, Sr. and the late Era Eliza Cummings Trent.
He was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Alice Elizabeth Trent and sister, Clarice Williams.
Tommy was a lifelong farmer of Trent farms and well known at the local farmer's markets.
Surviving is his loving wife, Jane W. Trent; sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas Trent (Myra), David Trent (Katy); daughters and sons–in-law, Karen Trent Collins (Aaron) and Dana Dehart (Matt); grandchildren, Evan Trent, Emily Trent, William Trent, Michael Stratton, Isabella Trent, Carter Trent, Colston Collins and Leland Collins; sister, Viola Skinnell (Carlton).
The visitation will be Friday, July 2, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Bassett Funeral Service. A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Trent Family Cemetery.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the chapel.
. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Trent family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jul. 1, 2021.