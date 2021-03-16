Cynthia Ann "Cindy" Reynolds Tatum
Cynthia Ann "Cindy" Reynolds Tatum, 55, of Axton, Va. passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at her residence. She was born on July 9, 1965 in Franklin County, Va. She was preceded in death by her father, James Edward Reynolds; brother-in-law, Jonathan Tatum, and her special companion, "Midnight".
Cindy was formerly employed at Tultex and was a current employee at Radial in Martinsville where she had worked for 20 years.
She is survived by her mother, Barbara Robertson Reynolds; husband, Tim Tatum; brother, Eric Reynolds; niece, Erica Wells; great-nephew, Landon Wells; and her great-niece, Karley Wells. Also surviving are her extended family, Bernard and Doris Tatum, J. B. and Bronte Tatum, Lynn Tatum, Casey, Amanda, Clayton, and Kaelyn Lewis, Jason, Renee, Braden, and Brynn Tatum, Jack and Martha Gunter, and "Journey".
Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Tatum Family Cemetery at 1824 Mosco Rd., Axton, VA 24054 with Tom Blair officiating. The family will receive visitors at the home one hour prior to the service.
Memorial donations can be made to the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy., Martinsville, VA or to the Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 E. Church St., #13, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory is serving the Tatum family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 16, 2021.