Dale Randolph Horsley
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
30 Riverside Highway
Bassett, VA
Dale Randolph Horsley

Dale Randolph Horsley, age 69, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, after a brief illness.

Mr. Horsley was born on October 26, 1951 in Martinsville, Virginia to the late Claude Horsley Jr. and the late Sarah Meade Horsley. He was employed by West Window Corporation for forty eight years where he was an Order Manager. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed being with his grandsons and family.

Mr. Horsley is survived by a daughter, Amy H. Stultz and husband, Kevin of Axton, Virginia; one son, Adam Horsley and wife, Mandy of Martinsville, Virginia; one brother, Gray Horsley of Roanoke, Virginia; four grandsons, Chandler and Tanner Horsley, Barrett and Dalton Stultz.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Hwy, Bassett, Virginia from 6 to 8 p.m. At other times the family will receive at the residence of his son and daughter-in- law, Adam and Mandy Horsley.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

The family suggest in lieu of flowers, donations to be made to your favorite charity.

Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com.

Collins Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Horsley family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 9, 2021.
Remember days of yesterday competing against Dale at FC and later in the softball field. A true competitor!!! Prayers and condolences to the Horsely family
Dru Rothrock
September 9, 2021
Rest peacefully.
Sheri Gower
School
September 9, 2021
