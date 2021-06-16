Colonel Daniel Harrison Hairston, 87, of Spencer, Va. transitioned on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Sovah Health Martinsville. He was born in Henry County a son of the late John Henry and James Ella Lampkins Hairston. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Victor Hairston.
He was retired from National Homes and was a member of Red Hollow Primitive Baptist Church. He was also the retired pastor of Ridgeway Primitive Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Reid Hairston, of the home; one daughter, Yvonne Hairston, of Spencer, Va.; one son, Danny Hairston, of Westerville, Ohio; two sisters, Valerie Pettie, of Martinsville, Va.; and Lola Monroe, of Alpharetta, Ga.; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Red Hollow Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Kevin Hunter, officiating. Burial will follow in the Hairston Family Cemetery in Spencer, Va. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the funeral and will be at the home at 2842 Golf Course Road, Spencer, Va. at other times.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 16, 2021.
Sending my deepest condolences and prayers to the Hairston family. May God continue to bless and strengthen you during this time.
Luzby
June 18, 2021
Yvonne & Family,
Sending hugs and lots of love. Praying that God will continue to give you the strength to endure during the time. Continue to enjoy the memories that you shared and know that God makes no mistakes. To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.
Love you much,
Teresa
Teresa Whitney-Taylor & Family
Friend
June 17, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Lisa Petruzzi
Friend
June 17, 2021
Sending our condolences and prayers to the Hairston Family. May God continue to bless and strengthen you during this time of sorrow.
Denise Shelton Norton and The Shelton Family, Newark, New Jersey
Friend
June 17, 2021
Your friends Ann M.& Angela F
June 17, 2021
May Peaceful Mercies be granted to the Family during this time of grief.
Loving you
Cousins Charlie Wayne Price & Betty Ruth
June 17, 2021
Sorry for your Loss, Sending condolences and a Heartfelt prayer that God's continued Love will bring Comfort to your Family. The Life Society, Hazel W. Spencer, President
Hazel W. Spencer
Friend
June 16, 2021
We extend to the family our love, prayers and sympathy.
Bob And Joyce Hylton Taylor
Friend
June 16, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bobby and Mary Stockton
Family
June 16, 2021
Our love and prayers are with the Hairston Family. May God continue to uplift you and strengthen you during this time. Sister Gaynell Redd extends her condolences as well and love to everyone. God Bless You.