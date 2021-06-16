Colonel Daniel Harrison Hairston



June 15, 2021



Colonel Daniel Harrison Hairston, 87, of Spencer, Va. transitioned on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Sovah Health Martinsville. He was born in Henry County a son of the late John Henry and James Ella Lampkins Hairston. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Victor Hairston.



He was retired from National Homes and was a member of Red Hollow Primitive Baptist Church. He was also the retired pastor of Ridgeway Primitive Baptist Church.



He is survived by his wife, Nancy Reid Hairston, of the home; one daughter, Yvonne Hairston, of Spencer, Va.; one son, Danny Hairston, of Westerville, Ohio; two sisters, Valerie Pettie, of Martinsville, Va.; and Lola Monroe, of Alpharetta, Ga.; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Red Hollow Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Kevin Hunter, officiating. Burial will follow in the Hairston Family Cemetery in Spencer, Va. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the funeral and will be at the home at 2842 Golf Course Road, Spencer, Va. at other times.



Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 16, 2021.