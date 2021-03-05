3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Mar
13
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
so sorry for your loss
mary stump
March 7, 2021
Hello Judy so sorry for your loss. May memories of your love one live on and bring you much comfort,
Jean Breedlove
March 5, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Dan loved his family. He will be missed. May fond memories flood your way through this difficult time. Prayers for you all and hugs when we can. Ann Gibson
Ann Gibson
Friend
March 5, 2021
Danny was larger than life and will always be a positive memory of our Milton, WV school days. I'm happy for Danny but I understand the pain and emptiness of loss. May only happy memories come to mind in the future; sounds like you have a lot of those.
Sharon Mays
Classmate
March 4, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Lean on God for comfort and strength. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Donna Lynch
Friend
March 4, 2021
The loss of a parent or spouse is hard. I know your heart is breaking. I know the Lord above will give you the strength to get through each day. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. May God bless you all through this difficult time. Love y’all.
Sharon Slate
March 3, 2021
Bobby Tatum & Ethylene Tatum
Friend
March 3, 2021
Danny was one of a kind ... a high school classmate of mine and a bit of a prankster with a personality a whole lot larger than life! His enthusiasm for living life was contagious and at least as big as his smile! He will be missed by many who knew him for a long time and those who knew him for only awhile.