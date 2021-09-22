Danny C. Coleman
January 4, 1968 - September 20, 2021
Danny C. Coleman, 53, of Martinsville, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Carilion-Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Martinsville on January 4, 1968 to the late Bobby Ray Coleman and the late Ruby Ann Cline Coleman. In addition to his parents Danny was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Chapman Coleman.
Danny is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Janet Lee Rogers Coleman; children, Tabitha Rea (Justin) of Bassett, Danny "DJ" Coleman Jr. of the home and Jesse Dylan Coleman (Cameron) of Ridgeway; grandchildren, Riley, Nadalie, Dakota, Morgana and Little Bobby; sister, Avis Angel Rife (Duane) of Stopover, Ky.; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 6 until 9 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel, A funeral service will held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Ronald Coleman and the Rev. Luke Lester Burial will follow in the Cline Family Cemetery on Muddy Fork Road.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com
. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Coleman family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 22, 2021.