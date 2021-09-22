Menu
Danny C. Coleman
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Danny C. Coleman

January 4, 1968 - September 20, 2021

Danny C. Coleman, 53, of Martinsville, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Carilion-Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Martinsville on January 4, 1968 to the late Bobby Ray Coleman and the late Ruby Ann Cline Coleman. In addition to his parents Danny was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Chapman Coleman.

Danny is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Janet Lee Rogers Coleman; children, Tabitha Rea (Justin) of Bassett, Danny "DJ" Coleman Jr. of the home and Jesse Dylan Coleman (Cameron) of Ridgeway; grandchildren, Riley, Nadalie, Dakota, Morgana and Little Bobby; sister, Avis Angel Rife (Duane) of Stopover, Ky.; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 6 until 9 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel, A funeral service will held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Ronald Coleman and the Rev. Luke Lester Burial will follow in the Cline Family Cemetery on Muddy Fork Road.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Coleman family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Sep
24
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mabel Thompson
Family
September 24, 2021
It´s hard to believe that he´s gone .I´m just going to remember all of the summers that I spent at Ruby and Bobby´s house with him and Avis.Guess he´s sitting up there drinking his coffee cause he loved it So Danny Rest In Peace
Donna Hankins
Family
September 23, 2021
We are very sorry for your loss.
Dwayne Coleman
Family
September 22, 2021
Prayers for the family.
Wanda Vaden
September 22, 2021
Omg!!! I can't believe this!!! Prayers for all of yall. Love yall.
linda hall
Friend
September 22, 2021
Janet, I am very sorry for your loss. Sending prayers for you and the family that God gives you the strength.
Shawn Strader
Friend
September 22, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Love and prayers for all of you.
Angela and Steven Rutledge
Friend
September 21, 2021
You could not ask for a better fella than Danny. He was always ready to help anybody do anything. He was a great person and we will feel his loss for a long time. Love you Uncle Danny!
Candice Wagner
Family
September 21, 2021
To Janet and Family, I am so sorry to hear of Danny's passing. I know your world will never be the same. I remember Danny as a kind, hard working man and family was so important to him. His love for horses was obvious and he had great patience with them. His heart was always in the right place, he would give the shirt off his back.....we will see him again!
Marlene Dalton
Friend
September 21, 2021
I have been a guest of Danny's home several times since Tabby and Justin have been together and know how much he loved his family and always nice to everyone that came. Janet, Tabby, Justin, DJ and Dylan and my sweet girls Riley and Nadalie my thoughts and prayers are with you all during this time. I know he will be missed a lot.
Love,
Sharon
Sharon Atkins
September 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results