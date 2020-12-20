To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
So sorry for your loss. I am keeping the family in my prayers. Continue to hold to God's unchanging hand and He will bring you through.
Linda Giles
December 22, 2020
Stephon was a great asset to the Parkway Summit Community Gospel Choir.
His gift as a bass player and drummer with the group was appreciated and he has been and will be missed.
My love and prayers are sent your way.
God bless you.
Veronica Hale ,Parkway-Summit Choir member
December 21, 2020
Sadly gone will never be forgotten RIP my Friend and Classmate Condolences to Family
Jeffrey Manns
December 21, 2020
Wonderful childhood friend. Praying for your comfort.