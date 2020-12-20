Menu
Daryl Dalton
Daryl Dalton

Daryl Dalton, 58, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. I am keeping the family in my prayers. Continue to hold to God's unchanging hand and He will bring you through.
Linda Giles
December 22, 2020
Stephon was a great asset to the Parkway Summit Community Gospel Choir. His gift as a bass player and drummer with the group was appreciated and he has been and will be missed. My love and prayers are sent your way. God bless you.
Veronica Hale ,Parkway-Summit Choir member
December 21, 2020
Sadly gone will never be forgotten RIP my Friend and Classmate Condolences to Family
Jeffrey Manns
December 21, 2020
Wonderful childhood friend. Praying for your comfort.
Jeffery Paddyfote
December 20, 2020
