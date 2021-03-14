Menu
David Clayton Hayes
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
David Clayton Hayes

David Clayton Hayes, 72, born and raised in Martinsville, with a residence in Henry County, passed from his earthly life on Friday, March 12, 2021.

David was an avid outdoorsman, getting maximum enjoyment from fishing, hunting and maintaining his fruit trees and blackberry vines. He was enthusiastic about fishing the Smith River in the Fieldale/Bassett area. David was a calm, easy-going fellow and said he loved living a plain and simple life.

He was preceded in death by Linda Perdue Hayes, his wife of 43 years, and his parents, James Clayton Hayes and Maxine Mason Hayes.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of eight years, Mary Ann Mills Hayes; his daughters, Leslie Hayes Beale, Kimberly Hayes Tankersley (Wayne), Jenny Hayes and Danielle Davis; eleven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sisters, Sandy Dalton and Debbie Willard.

The memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville, VA
Mar
16
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I only found out today of David's passing. A few years back, when we were all still young and strong, I had asked David about getting some of his squash. He invited me out to his house and my whole Martinsville family tagged along on what was my Dad's 90th birthday. Mary Ann had made my Dad a peach cobbler. I will always remember their kindness. The squash were good too. Bless his Soul.
Danny Simpson
March 28, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss,David was a Awesome guy and loved life and his family.May God help you bear the pain in your hearts and know my family have all of you in our thoughts and prayersI am Wayne Johnston´s sister( Angie) and I know Wayne thought the world of David. Rest In Peace our friend.
Angie Jackson
March 16, 2021
So sorry to hear the news of David's passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out his girls and his entire family. David was always a special friend, he was first my Mentor sharing his knowledge of Tooling, he was my friend, like a big brother at times. I've many good memories of times spent with David. He was a good guy, a man's man, who deeply loved his family. RIP Davd!
Jeff Corcoran
March 15, 2021
Sending prayers for everyone RIP David
Linda Trent
March 15, 2021
So sorry to hear about David. He was a good friend to my husband, before he passed in 2012, James thought the world of him. Prayers for the family,
Rachel Jamerson
March 14, 2021
Saddened by the sudden loss of my classmate, David. Grateful for his loving family to offer comfort to his wife and devoted friends with whom he shared his love of the outdoors and fishing. All of us will miss his proud photos.
Debby Davis Gagliano
March 14, 2021
I´m so very sorry to get this news. David was such a fine person. Prayers for his family and all those who loved him. Sad, sad, news.
Cindy Franck
March 14, 2021
I am so sad to lose my long time friend, David Hayes. I recall a nice visit with him picking some of his beloved blackberries. My sympathy to his wife and family at the loss of a good man.
Ernie Beggarly
March 14, 2021
He was so sweet to me. My second cousin
Joanne Davidson
March 14, 2021
