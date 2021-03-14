I only found out today of David's passing. A few years back, when we were all still young and strong, I had asked David about getting some of his squash. He invited me out to his house and my whole Martinsville family tagged along on what was my Dad's 90th birthday. Mary Ann had made my Dad a peach cobbler. I will always remember their kindness. The squash were good too. Bless his Soul.

Danny Simpson March 28, 2021