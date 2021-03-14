David Clayton Hayes
David Clayton Hayes, 72, born and raised in Martinsville, with a residence in Henry County, passed from his earthly life on Friday, March 12, 2021.
David was an avid outdoorsman, getting maximum enjoyment from fishing, hunting and maintaining his fruit trees and blackberry vines. He was enthusiastic about fishing the Smith River in the Fieldale/Bassett area. David was a calm, easy-going fellow and said he loved living a plain and simple life.
He was preceded in death by Linda Perdue Hayes, his wife of 43 years, and his parents, James Clayton Hayes and Maxine Mason Hayes.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of eight years, Mary Ann Mills Hayes; his daughters, Leslie Hayes Beale, Kimberly Hayes Tankersley (Wayne), Jenny Hayes and Danielle Davis; eleven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sisters, Sandy Dalton and Debbie Willard.
The memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2021.