David Lee Spencer
November 1, 1941 - October 24, 2020
David Lee Spencer, age 78, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. David was born on November 1, 1941 in Henry County, a son of the late Johnson A. Spencer and the late Lessie Hudson Spencer. He was also predeceased by a sister, Frances S. Hodges and three brothers, Curtis E. Spencer, Clinton R. Spencer and Joseph "Jay" Spencer. He was employed by Stanley Furniture for many years. He was a member Mount Bethel United Methodist Church.
David is survived by his wife, Jane Moore Spencer; one sister, Jackie S. Coleman; one brother, Roger Spencer.
Due to Covid-19, funeral services will be only for family members and close friends which will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Collins Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. J.D. Harmon officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Grove Christian Church Cemetery.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 26, 2020.